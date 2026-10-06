C.H. Robinson’s $5.8B RXO acquisition aims to lead freight consolidation

C.H. Robinson is making the most consequential consolidation move in the third-party logistics (3PL) sector in decades. The brokerage is acquiring rival freight brokerage RXO in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $5.8 billion, C.H. Robinson announced October 5. Notably, executives stressed that the deal’s rationale does not rely on a near-term freight market recovery.

The blockbuster deal brings together two of the freight industry’s largest asset-light players into a massive, $25 billion combined enterprise. This comes four years after XPO Logistics spun off RXO into its own entity. At the time, the spinoff made RXO the fourth-largest truckload broker in the U.S.

The C.H. Robinson-RXO transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Robinson leaders said they would merge their own extensive network with RXO’s brokerage, last-mile, and expedited freight footprint, creating a sprawling network representing some 93,000 shippers and 600,000 contract carriers.