Trucking industry's greatest concern: Fuel prices
Key takeaways
- ATRI's Top Industry Issues Survey has a new top concern: Fuel prices.
- Lawsuit abuse reform, CSA, and driver hiring challenges remain critical issues.
- Rising insurance costs and regulatory emissions standards continue to challenge carriers.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—The brutal for-hire market recession may finally be receding. Now, economic concerns are overshadowed by skyrocketing diesel prices.
The American Transportation Research Institute's (ATRI's) 22nd annual Top Industry Issues Survey was released today at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE). The industry's main barometer for market challenges shows that the fuel crisis is hurting carriers and wiping out rate gains.
“Just as we started to see some positive signs in the freight economy, the cost of diesel topped $6.50 per gallon,” Ben Banks, president of carrier TCW, said. “With operating costs continuing to climb overall, this spike in fuel costs is particularly painful for small to midsize fleets. ATRI’s annual analysis is so essential for trucking to not only quantify the issues, but, more importantly to understand what we can collectively do as an industry to address each.”
The survey's overall top industry issues this year were:
- Fuel prices
- Lawsuit abuse reform
- Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA)
- Insurance cost/availability
- Driver shortage
- Economy
- Artificial intelligence
- Diesel emissions regulations
- Driver compensation
- Driver retention