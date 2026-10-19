Trucking industry's greatest concern: Fuel prices

3. Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) program

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA's) Compliance, Safety, Accountability program includes both Safety Measurement System (SMS) scoring and Safety Fitness Determinations.

Major concerns over CSA include geographic enforcement disparities and a slow DataQs appeal process, which can mischaracterize a fleet’s true safety profile. Plaintiffs invoke the results of Safety Fitness Determinations to sway juries toward nuclear verdicts, as seen in a recent major C.H. Robinson case.

Carriers’ concern for CSA remained one of the top 10 industry issues for 10 of the last 11 annual ATRI surveys, absent only from 2023’s report. This year was the first time CSA ranked among the top 5 since 2020.

4. Insurance cost/availability

Somewhat influenced by the rising costs of nuclear verdicts, the cost of insurance premiums in 2025 increased 3.9% year over year, according to ATRI’s latest Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking.

This survey marks the third year in a row that insurance cost/availability ranked among the top 5 industry concerns.

5. Driver shortage

After dropping out of the top 10 in 2025’s survey, the problem of driver availability rose once again to the top five industry issues this year. The driver shortage ranked as a top 10 issue for all but one year since 2016.

Retirements, competition with other employers, improving load-to-truck ratios, and FMCSA’s crackdown all contributed to the resurgence of trucking labor tightness.

6. Economy

Overall freight demand is still rather chilled: Housing starts have hardly moved, and the average consumer’s financial strength has consistently deteriorated over the last two decades. However, freight rates recovered since the last quarter of 2025 because for-hire capacity declined.

The economy was the industry’s top issue for the last three years. Carriers finally earned their much-needed break from a long, brutal market recession. Whether those for-hire rate increases will outpace 2026 operational costs, however, remains to be seen.

7. Artificial intelligence in trucking

Artificial intelligence (AI) ranked as a concern much more among drivers than among carrier executives. AI made its debut in the 2025 Top Issues survey.

Respondents’ concern for AI center on job elimination and AI-enabled fraud.

8. Diesel emissions regulations

Emissions regulations ranked among the top 10 for a second year in a row. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA's) NOx rule for 2027 engines still has major revisions in the works—EPA submitted a proposed rule in July but has not yet published its final rule.

Engine manufacturers each have different strategies on how they will approach next year’s regulations. All the 2027 engines will likely incur some cost increases, and manufacturers’ strategies could still change depending on EPA’s final rule.