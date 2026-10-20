ATRI launches surveys to measure the impact of truck driver health on fleet operations

ATRI encourages motor carriers to share the driver survey with their workforces. Industry stakeholders are invited to complete the online surveys by November 13. Responses are confidential.

“We already know driver health can affect safety. The next question is how much it may also be affecting operational risk and cost,” Jeremy Reymer, Project 61 founder and CEO, said. “ATRI’s research will help fleets better understand the relationship between driver health and outcomes such as healthcare costs, workers’ compensation, productivity, turnover, and medical qualification.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The research could help fleets better understand how driver health relates to operating expenses, workforce stability, and productivity. By contributing data, carriers can help build a clearer picture of how health and wellness affect business performance and identify areas where targeted improvements may benefit drivers and operations.