ATRI launches surveys to measure the impact of truck driver health on fleet operations
Key takeaways
- ATRI is collecting driver and carrier data to assess how driver health affects trucking operations and costs.
- Motor carriers are asked to share fleetwide medical card durations, insurance costs, and operational performance indicators.
- Industry stakeholders can participate in the confidential surveys through November 13.
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently launched two surveys to examine how truck driver health affects trucking operations and costs.
The organization is collecting responses from truck drivers and motor carriers to better understand the relationship between driver health and fleet performance.
The driver survey asks participants to anonymously share basic health information, including the duration of their medical cards, and describe their experiences maintaining health and wellness on the road. The motor carrier survey requests fleetwide averages for medical card durations, insurance costs, and operational key performance indicators (KPIs).
ATRI encourages motor carriers to share the driver survey with their workforces. Industry stakeholders are invited to complete the online surveys by November 13. Responses are confidential.
“We already know driver health can affect safety. The next question is how much it may also be affecting operational risk and cost,” Jeremy Reymer, Project 61 founder and CEO, said. “ATRI’s research will help fleets better understand the relationship between driver health and outcomes such as healthcare costs, workers’ compensation, productivity, turnover, and medical qualification.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The research could help fleets better understand how driver health relates to operating expenses, workforce stability, and productivity. By contributing data, carriers can help build a clearer picture of how health and wellness affect business performance and identify areas where targeted improvements may benefit drivers and operations.