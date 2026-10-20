Volvo Trucks launches service contract to help fleets control repair costs
Key takeaways
- Volvo’s Silver Service Contract combines preventive maintenance with major powertrain repair coverage.
- Eligible customers can bundle the contract with Volvo Financial Services truck financing interest-free.
- Dealer fleet managers coordinate maintenance, repairs, recalls, and software updates across Volvo’s service network.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently launched its Silver Service Contract to help fleets manage maintenance and powertrain repair costs through one predictable monthly payment.
VTNA offers the contract to eligible customers in the U.S. and Canada through nearly 400 authorized dealers. The plan builds on the Blue Service Contract and is available for the all-new Volvo VNL and VNR.
The Silver Service Contract includes preventive maintenance and repairs to the engine, engine aftertreatment system, transmission, clutch, and other select driveline components. Its connected maintenance system uses vehicle data and artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust service schedules based on actual powertrain operating conditions.
Customers financing a truck through Volvo Financial Services can bundle the contract with their truck payment and spread the cost over the financing period interest-free.
Each customer works with a Volvo Fleet Manager who coordinates maintenance, service campaigns, recalls, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. If a truck breaks down away from its home dealer, the fleet manager can coordinate repairs with another dealer, supported by Volvo Action Service’s 24/7 roadside assistance and service coordination network. Certified Volvo technicians perform repairs using genuine or authorized Volvo parts.
“Maintenance and powertrain repairs are the two largest and least predictable costs a fleet carries, and with the Silver Service Contract, they sit inside a single monthly payment,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of VTNA, said. “That is real peace of mind. Customers gain greater cost predictability for powertrain repairs and maintenance, backed by Volvo’s service network and support, helping them maximize uptime, reduce unexpected disruptions, and stay focused on running their business.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Combining preventive maintenance and powertrain repair coverage into one monthly payment can help fleets budget for service costs and reduce uncertainty around major repairs. Interest-free bundling with truck financing may also help eligible customers spread expenses over time. Connected maintenance scheduling and dealer coordination could further support uptime by helping fleets plan service and address repairs more efficiently.