Volvo Trucks launches service contract to help fleets control repair costs

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently launched its Silver Service Contract to help fleets manage maintenance and powertrain repair costs through one predictable monthly payment.

VTNA offers the contract to eligible customers in the U.S. and Canada through nearly 400 authorized dealers. The plan builds on the Blue Service Contract and is available for the all-new Volvo VNL and VNR.

The Silver Service Contract includes preventive maintenance and repairs to the engine, engine aftertreatment system, transmission, clutch, and other select driveline components. Its connected maintenance system uses vehicle data and artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust service schedules based on actual powertrain operating conditions.