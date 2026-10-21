FMCSA's DataQs revisions now implemented nationwide

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in April implemented revised DataQs review requirements nationwide to give truck drivers and motor carriers a clearer, fairer process for challenging inaccurate safety information. The agency recently confirmed that all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories comply with the updated requirements.

The revised framework establishes a standardized, three-stage review process for Requests for Data Review (RDRs) in states and territories receiving Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) funding. The requirements set deadlines for decisions, establish independent review procedures, and require more detailed explanations when requests to correct safety data are denied.

Under the updated rules, states must designate points of contact for crash and inspection reviews. They must also review requests submitted within three years of an inspection and within five years of a crash. Decisions must explain the evidence reviewed and identify the next steps in the process, particularly when no correction is made.