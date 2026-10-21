FMCSA's DataQs revisions now implemented nationwide
Key takeaways
- All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories now comply with revised DataQs review requirements.
- States must complete initial reviews within 21 days and final reviews within 45 days.
- Drivers and carriers can challenge inspection data within three years and crash data within five years.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in April implemented revised DataQs review requirements nationwide to give truck drivers and motor carriers a clearer, fairer process for challenging inaccurate safety information. The agency recently confirmed that all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories comply with the updated requirements.
The revised framework establishes a standardized, three-stage review process for Requests for Data Review (RDRs) in states and territories receiving Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) funding. The requirements set deadlines for decisions, establish independent review procedures, and require more detailed explanations when requests to correct safety data are denied.
Under the updated rules, states must designate points of contact for crash and inspection reviews. They must also review requests submitted within three years of an inspection and within five years of a crash. Decisions must explain the evidence reviewed and identify the next steps in the process, particularly when no correction is made.
The revised framework establishes the following review stages and deadlines:
- Initial review: Must be completed within 21 days, with safeguards against denials based solely on the issuing officer's decision.
- Reconsideration: Must be handled by independent subject matter experts who were not involved in the initial decision, with a decision issued within 21 days.
- Final review: Must be completed within 45 days by a senior decision-maker or independent panel.
- Implementation plans: State MCSAP lead agencies must document how they will meet the requirements, address existing backlogs, and prevent future delays. Approved plans will be publicly available through the DataQs system.
“Truck drivers and motor carriers deserve a fair and clear process when they believe their safety record contains inaccurate information,” Derek D. Barras, FMCSA administrator, said. “We promised the trucking industry that we would strengthen the DataQs process by improving timeliness and enhancing due process, and we are delivering. These changes give drivers and carriers a clearer path to challenge inaccurate data, understand where their request stands, and receive a timely decision.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Standardized DataQs reviews give drivers and motor carriers a more defined process for challenging safety information that could affect their records. Independent review stages and required explanations can help carriers better understand decisions and determine whether further review is warranted.