TCA opens nominations for 2027 Professional Drivers of the Year awards

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is accepting nominations for its 2027 Professional Drivers of the Year program to recognize excellence in trucking safety, professionalism, leadership, and community involvement.

The program will honor five truck drivers, each receiving a $20,000 cash prize. Winners will be recognized at TCA's 2027 Annual Convention, scheduled for February 28 through March 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nominees must be employed by a TCA carrier member company and nominated by their employer. Candidates should demonstrate a commitment to safe driving, leadership within their organization, community service, and a positive impact on the trucking industry.