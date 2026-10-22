TCA opens nominations for 2027 Professional Drivers of the Year awards
Key takeaways
- TCA is accepting employer nominations for its 2027 Professional Drivers of the Year awards through December 4.
- Five selected drivers will each receive $20,000 and recognition at TCA's 2027 Annual Convention.
- Nominees must work for a TCA carrier member and demonstrate safety, leadership, and community involvement.
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is accepting nominations for its 2027 Professional Drivers of the Year program to recognize excellence in trucking safety, professionalism, leadership, and community involvement.
The program will honor five truck drivers, each receiving a $20,000 cash prize. Winners will be recognized at TCA's 2027 Annual Convention, scheduled for February 28 through March 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nominees must be employed by a TCA carrier member company and nominated by their employer. Candidates should demonstrate a commitment to safe driving, leadership within their organization, community service, and a positive impact on the trucking industry.
Nominations will be accepted through December 4.
"Professional truck drivers play a critical role in keeping North America's economy moving, and this program provides an opportunity to recognize those who consistently demonstrate exceptional professionalism, safety, and dedication," Jose Samperio, VP and GM of North America on-highway for Cummins, said. "We are proud to support the TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program and celebrate the outstanding drivers who help keep goods moving safely and efficiently every day."
What this means for the trucking industry
The awards give carriers an opportunity to recognize drivers whose safe performance, leadership, and community involvement reflect positively on their organizations and the industry. The five awards also provide financial recognition for professional drivers whose contributions extend beyond day-to-day driving responsibilities.