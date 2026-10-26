Knight-Swift’s Miller: Teams in position to ‘start with at least double-digit increases’ this bid season

Fleet operators feeling a little timid about their ability to raise rates for 2027 should take heart from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings CEO Adam Miller.

“I certainly feel like we’re in a position to start with at least double-digit increases as we get going in this bid season,” Miller told investors and analysts on October 21 after Phoenix-based Knight-Swift reported its third-quarter results. “We’ll see how the market progresses from here.”

Miller delivered his assessment of the pricing outlook after executives of Knight-Swift, No. 3 on the FleetOwner 500 list of the largest for-hire fleets, said its truckload operations produced third-quarter revenues per total mile (excluding fuel surcharges) that were up 12% from the same period in 2025. That was a five-point jump from Q2 and nearly five times Knight-Swift’s Q1 pace.

Still, Miller added, the rate recovery in freight is in the early innings, and companies have plenty of work left to catch up to the rising costs they’ve been absorbing in recent years as volumes fell off.

“Our margins have improved meaningfully, but they’re still nowhere near where they would be in the midst of an up cycle,” Miller added. “So I think there’s still a lot of room for that to run.”

That mindset echoes similar statements from J.B. Hunt Transport Services executives, who reported their results earlier this month. Speaking with analysts after that news, EVP and President of Intermodal Darren Field said pushing through rate increases is a top priority for the coming months.