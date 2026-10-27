Merchants Fleet expands FleetShare to Puerto Rico for last-mile delivery
Key takeaways
- FleetShare launched in Puerto Rico with 113 Merchants-managed vehicles on September 14.
- The platform manages more than 8,000 vehicles across more than 225 locations in North America.
- Mobile reservations and centralized vehicle tracking can help fleets improve access and utilization.
Merchants Fleet recently expanded its FleetShare vehicle access and management platform into Puerto Rico, supporting last-mile delivery operations for a global e-commerce company. The company has more than 8,000 vehicles managed through FleetShare across more than 225 locations in North America.
The Puerto Rico deployment marks FleetShare’s first operation outside the continental United States. The operation went live on September 14, with 113 Merchants-managed vehicles.
FleetShare combines connected key boxes, driver profiles, and vehicle reservation and assignment tools to help organizations manage shared and assigned vehicles. Drivers can reserve and access vehicles through a mobile application, while fleet managers can monitor vehicle assignments, availability, and utilization.
The platform operates independently of customer Wi-Fi or local network infrastructure, allowing deployment across geographically dispersed operations. It also integrates with everyday business tools, including Outlook and Gmail, to support fleet management workflows.
FleetShare supports several fleet operating models, including last-mile delivery, field service, utilities, construction, municipal operations, and corporate vehicle pools. The platform complements Merchants Fleet’s other services, such as maintenance, registration, telematics, and digital vehicle assessments.
“Our expansion into Puerto Rico is more than geographic growth,” Whitney Reynolds, VP of FleetShare, Merchants Fleet, said. “It demonstrates FleetShare’s flexibility and reinforces our vision of helping organizations rethink how they manage fleet operations. Whether a customer is operating dozens of vehicles or thousands across multiple locations, FleetShare helps simplify fleet management so teams can focus on serving their customers.”
What this means for the trucking industry
FleetShare’s expansion gives organizations operating last-mile delivery vehicles in Puerto Rico access to centralized vehicle reservations, driver access controls, and utilization tracking. For fleet managers, these capabilities can reduce manual coordination and provide clearer visibility into how vehicles are assigned and used. The platform’s ability to operate without customer Wi-Fi or local network infrastructure may also help fleets standardize vehicle access across multiple locations without relying on existing local networks.