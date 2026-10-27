Merchants Fleet expands FleetShare to Puerto Rico for last-mile delivery

Merchants Fleet recently expanded its FleetShare vehicle access and management platform into Puerto Rico, supporting last-mile delivery operations for a global e-commerce company. The company has more than 8,000 vehicles managed through FleetShare across more than 225 locations in North America.

The Puerto Rico deployment marks FleetShare’s first operation outside the continental United States. The operation went live on September 14, with 113 Merchants-managed vehicles.

FleetShare combines connected key boxes, driver profiles, and vehicle reservation and assignment tools to help organizations manage shared and assigned vehicles. Drivers can reserve and access vehicles through a mobile application, while fleet managers can monitor vehicle assignments, availability, and utilization.