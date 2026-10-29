Kodiak and DTL Transport partner to deploy 75 autonomous trucks

Autonomous truck developer Kodiak AI and Fresno, California-based carrier DTL Transport entered a binding agreement for DTL to deploy 75 Kodiak trucks within its fleet.

Kodiak framed the agreement as a Driver-As-A-Service business model, in which DTL pays a per-mile fee to use Kodiak’s autonomous trucks. DTL will use the trucks to haul produce along two routes: on Interstate 10 between Dallas and El Paso, Texas, and along Interstate 20 between Dallas and Atlanta.

Autonomous trucking continues to expand

The agreement marks another milestone in autonomous expansion in the U.S.—particularly in California. This April, the state began permitting public road testing for autonomous truck developers.

California granted Kodiak its autonomous truck testing permit in August. Kodiak began working with DTL on September 22, hauling produce along a 255-mile route from Fresno to Los Angeles, California. The binding deal further escalates DTL’s partnership with Kodiak.

“This represents a major new chapter in the central role Physical AI now plays in strengthening the U.S. supply chain,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak. “This binding agreement reinforces what I have said from the beginning: The Driver-As-A-Service business model is tailor-made for commercial trucking. Kodiak is executing on that vision, and we are thrilled to continue growing our relationship with DTL.”

It has been a busy year for Kodiak. The company launched a new freight operation in Texas in September and expanded its partnership with Atlas Energy in August.