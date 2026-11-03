Kenworth T680 to haul U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.
Key takeaways
- Kenworth will provide a T680 for the 2026 Capitol Christmas Tree delivery, marking its 13th year.
- Paccar Connect will provide real-time GPS tracking during the more than 2,000-mile trip.
- Boise Cascade selected four drivers with extensive experience in trucking, logistics, and heavy hauling.
Kenworth recently provided a specially wrapped T680 to transport the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Idaho to Washington, D.C., for the 13th year. The company equipped this year’s truck with a Paccar powertrain, driver assistance systems, and connected technology.
The tree, a 76-ft. Engelmann spruce harvested from the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, began its journey October 29 in Grangeville, Idaho. The tour will travel more than 2,000 miles before the tree reaches the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 20.
The T680 features a 76-inch sleeper, a Paccar MX-13 engine, a Paccar TX-12 automated transmission, and Paccar DX-40 tandem rear axles. Its driver assistance systems include Kenworth DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.
The truck also features a Diamond VIT interior with heated and cooled leather seats, a factory-installed refrigerator, and a rotating work table. Paccar Connect will provide telematics and connectivity during the trip, supporting real-time GPS tracking through an interactive map on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.
Boise Cascade was selected to haul the tree at Kenworth’s recommendation. The company appointed four drivers for the trip:
- Monte Cook: A Boise Cascade driver and operations leader with 33 years of experience and nearly 3 million miles on the road.
- Phil Cramer: An operations manager with 22 years of experience and 1.5 million safe driving miles.
- Fred Holmes: A former Boise Cascade driver and current product manager with more than 20 years of industry experience.
- Tianne Larrimer: A military-trained logistics professional with more than 30 years of experience in Army service, heavy hauling, and flatbed transportation.
What this means for the trucking industry
The annual tree delivery gives Kenworth an opportunity to put its T680, driver assistance systems, and connected truck technology in front of communities across the country. Real-time GPS tracking also gives the public visibility into the trip while demonstrating how connected services can support communication and coordination during a long-haul operation.
For Boise Cascade, the trip brings together experienced drivers and specialized hauling logistics for a high-profile delivery. The assignment also highlights the role truck drivers and commercial vehicles play in transporting oversized loads and supporting community events.