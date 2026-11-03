Kenworth T680 to haul U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.

Kenworth recently provided a specially wrapped T680 to transport the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Idaho to Washington, D.C., for the 13th year. The company equipped this year’s truck with a Paccar powertrain, driver assistance systems, and connected technology.

The tree, a 76-ft. Engelmann spruce harvested from the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, began its journey October 29 in Grangeville, Idaho. The tour will travel more than 2,000 miles before the tree reaches the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 20.

The T680 features a 76-inch sleeper, a Paccar MX-13 engine, a Paccar TX-12 automated transmission, and Paccar DX-40 tandem rear axles. Its driver assistance systems include Kenworth DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.