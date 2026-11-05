FMCSA offers $7 million for heavy-duty truck crash data collection

Funding may support:

Post-crash commercial motor vehicle inspections

Crash reconstructions

Post-crash investigations

Crash data reporting

Equipment needed for data collection

Eligible applicants include states selected to participate in the CCFP Heavy-Duty Truck Study, designated alternate states, and local law enforcement agencies that meet the study’s participation requirements.

Applications are due December 28. FMCSA also has a prerecorded educational webinar available for prospective applicants. The agency will host virtual office hours on November 12 from 11 a.m. to noon EST for questions about the funding opportunity. Registration is required.

Applicants must identify performance goals and indicators showing how their proposed activities will support crash data collection, reporting, post-crash inspections, investigations, and/or reconstructions involving qualifying crashes.

The findings and anonymized data from the CCFP will support peer-reviewed studies, a national crash data repository, and ongoing analysis. The program is intended to help government agencies, state and local partners, researchers, safety advocacy groups, and other stakeholders evaluate safety programs and develop crash countermeasures.

What this means for the trucking industry

The funding gives eligible state and local agencies additional resources to investigate fatal crashes involving heavy-duty trucks and collect more detailed information about contributing factors. For fleets, the resulting research could provide a stronger evidence base for understanding crash risks and evaluating safety practices. The quality and consistency of data collected during the study will be important to developing findings that can inform future commercial vehicle safety programs.