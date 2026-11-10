FMCSA enhances complaint center to improve safety reporting
Key takeaways
- FMCSA expanded complaint categories to cover brokers, training providers, and registration-related fraud.
- Complainants can submit reports without having every detail of a potential violation.
- Filing a complaint does not automatically trigger an investigation or result in a penalty.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently enhanced its Complaint Center to make it easier to report potential violations of federal motor carrier safety and hazardous materials regulations. The agency said the updated platform is designed to help identify potential threats and hold unsafe operators and other bad actors accountable.
Formerly known as the National Consumer Complaint Database, the platform now includes expanded reporting categories, updated audience references, and a redesigned website, complaint submission form, and search tool.
New complaint categories cover property brokers, Entry-Level Driver Training and Training Provider Registry (ELDT/TPR), intermodal equipment providers, and registration-related fraud and identity theft. The Medical Review Officer/Substance Abuse Professionals category has also been reorganized under a new category called Drug and Alcohol Service Agents.
FMCSA encourages people who witness potential violations to file complaints as soon as possible. Complainants do not need to have every detail before submitting a report and should provide the information available to them.
The agency reviews complaints alongside other information to determine whether a company or regulated entity may warrant further review, investigation, or enforcement action. Submitting a complaint does not automatically trigger an investigation or result in a violation or penalty.
Complaints can be submitted online or by phone at 888-DOT-SAFT (888-368-7238), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
What this means for the trucking industry
The updated Complaint Center gives drivers, carriers, brokers, training providers, and members of the public a more direct way to report potential safety and compliance violations. The expanded categories also make it easier to flag concerns involving parts of the commercial vehicle industry beyond motor carriers.