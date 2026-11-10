FMCSA enhances complaint center to improve safety reporting

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently enhanced its Complaint Center to make it easier to report potential violations of federal motor carrier safety and hazardous materials regulations. The agency said the updated platform is designed to help identify potential threats and hold unsafe operators and other bad actors accountable.

Formerly known as the National Consumer Complaint Database, the platform now includes expanded reporting categories, updated audience references, and a redesigned website, complaint submission form, and search tool.

New complaint categories cover property brokers, Entry-Level Driver Training and Training Provider Registry (ELDT/TPR), intermodal equipment providers, and registration-related fraud and identity theft. The Medical Review Officer/Substance Abuse Professionals category has also been reorganized under a new category called Drug and Alcohol Service Agents.