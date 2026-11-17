On the heels of a disappointing set of third-quarter results, the leaders of Proficient Auto Logistics say they’ll walk away from business where they can’t adequately raise prices.

Since its August acquisition of Hansen & Adkins, Jacksonville, Florida-based Proficient has been the country’s largest auto hauler. It delivered more than 839,000 vehicles in the third quarter, of which about 372,000 were company deliveries versus subhaulers. That helped grow operating revenues to nearly $149 million from $114 million in the same period of last year, but the company’s net loss grew to $9.9 million from $3.0 million in the 2025 quarter as higher fuel, driver, and maintenance costs combined with lagging fuel recoveries and contract pricing that is below today’s market. The result was an adjusted operating ratio of 99.8%, up from 96.3% in 2025’s Q3.

Speaking on a conference call after the earnings report, Chairman and CEO Rick O’Dell said his teams are “actively engaging” with auto manufacturers about fuel surcharges but that more work is needed to heal Proficient’s margins—work that will take beyond the fourth quarter to truly show. On the contract side, he added, Proficient has replaced about $25 million worth of business since the beginning of September, booking an average rate increase of more than 10%.

President and COO Amy Rice told analysts the Proficient’s broader network is helping it pick up more spot business to allay some of those contractual headaches, which also are affecting its capacity because drivers and subhaulers are typically paid a share of revenues. Beyond that, she added, Proficient executives are prepared to bid adieu to some business.