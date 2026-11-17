Proficient executives target contract hikes, say they’ll walk away from work where they can’t offset rising costs
Key takeaways
- Proficient is pushing for higher contract rates as fuel, labor, and maintenance costs pressure margins.
- The auto hauler is prepared to exit unprofitable contracts and redeploy capacity elsewhere.
- Hansen & Adkins' integration savings could help Proficient improve its operating ratios through 2028.
On the heels of a disappointing set of third-quarter results, the leaders of Proficient Auto Logistics say they’ll walk away from business where they can’t adequately raise prices.
Since its August acquisition of Hansen & Adkins, Jacksonville, Florida-based Proficient has been the country’s largest auto hauler. It delivered more than 839,000 vehicles in the third quarter, of which about 372,000 were company deliveries versus subhaulers. That helped grow operating revenues to nearly $149 million from $114 million in the same period of last year, but the company’s net loss grew to $9.9 million from $3.0 million in the 2025 quarter as higher fuel, driver, and maintenance costs combined with lagging fuel recoveries and contract pricing that is below today’s market. The result was an adjusted operating ratio of 99.8%, up from 96.3% in 2025’s Q3.
Speaking on a conference call after the earnings report, Chairman and CEO Rick O’Dell said his teams are “actively engaging” with auto manufacturers about fuel surcharges but that more work is needed to heal Proficient’s margins—work that will take beyond the fourth quarter to truly show. On the contract side, he added, Proficient has replaced about $25 million worth of business since the beginning of September, booking an average rate increase of more than 10%.
President and COO Amy Rice told analysts the Proficient’s broader network is helping it pick up more spot business to allay some of those contractual headaches, which also are affecting its capacity because drivers and subhaulers are typically paid a share of revenues. Beyond that, she added, Proficient executives are prepared to bid adieu to some business.
“We are working with customers to improve economics at the bottom 20% of our portfolio contract locations by profitability, including those locations with impaired profitability due to fuel,” Rice said. “Where we cannot establish acceptable economics, we will facilitate transition out of such business and redeploy that capacity.”
Analysts at Stifel told investors that they view the Proficient story as intact but requiring patience. The share of the market-leading auto hauler’s business with auto OEMs means that contractual improvements will come a bit more slowly than they might at other carriers.
“We think the primary risk remains duration,” the analysts led by Bruce Chan wrote on November 13. “In the early stages of the cycle, Proficient continues to absorb margin compression as costs increase ahead of contract renewals, and even with better pricing, continued cost inflation could limit margin recovery.”
A financial bright spot for Proficient and its investors: The anticipated savings from buying and integrating Hansen & Adkins have grown to between $20 million and $30 million from the $6 million to $10 million O’Dell and his team said this summer they were targeting. O’Dell said those benefits will accrue in stages through 2029, with cost-cutting initiatives giving way to other efficiencies and “the stronger value proposition that we now present in the market.”
O’Dell said Proficient is targeting an operating ratio of between 95% and 97% next year as savings and price hikes work their way down the company’s income statement. The year after, he said, the goal is to lower the OR to between 92% and 94%.
Investors didn’t like the look of the Q3 report and comments about the pricing environment and challenges persisting through the end of the year. Shares of Proficient (Ticker: PAL) fell 14% to $2.62 on November 13 (and dipped bit more the following Monday), and they’ve now lost half their value over the past six months. That has cut the company’s market capitalization to about $73 million—a fifth of what it was in mid-2024, shortly after it went public.