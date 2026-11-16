The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently removed 121 ELDs from the list of registered electronic logging devices. You can view the full list of revoked ELDs here.

FMCSA placed these ELDs on the revoked devices list because the companies failed to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395. The removals took place November 12.

“Motor carriers must have confidence that every device on FMCSA’s public registry is compliant, secure, and actively supported,” Derek D. Barrs, FMCSA administrator, sais. "We are removing noncompliant and fraudulent devices to close loopholes that can be exploited to evade oversight, avoid revocation, bypass vetting requirements, or undermine accurate hours-of-service records. This action protects law-abiding carriers and drivers and makes clear that FMCSA will not tolerate devices that compromise the integrity of the ELD system.”