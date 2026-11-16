FMCSA removes 121 electronic logging devices from registered ELD list
Key takeaways
- FMCSA revoked 121 ELDs after providers failed to meet federal registration requirements.
- Motor carriers have 60 days to replace revoked devices with compliant ELDs.
- Drivers using revoked ELDs after the deadline risk being placed out of service.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently removed 121 ELDs from the list of registered electronic logging devices. You can view the full list of revoked ELDs here.
FMCSA placed these ELDs on the revoked devices list because the companies failed to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395. The removals took place November 12.
“Motor carriers must have confidence that every device on FMCSA’s public registry is compliant, secure, and actively supported,” Derek D. Barrs, FMCSA administrator, sais. "We are removing noncompliant and fraudulent devices to close loopholes that can be exploited to evade oversight, avoid revocation, bypass vetting requirements, or undermine accurate hours-of-service records. This action protects law-abiding carriers and drivers and makes clear that FMCSA will not tolerate devices that compromise the integrity of the ELD system.”
Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. If the ELD providers correct all identified device deficiencies, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.
Beginning January 12, 2027, motor carriers that continue using the revoked devices listed above will be considered operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after January 12 will place the driver out of service.
FMCSA encourages motor carriers to take the above actions to avoid compliance issues if the ELD providers do not address the deficiency.