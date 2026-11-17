DOT directs $20 million to launch Great American Digital Corridors program
Key takeaways
- DOT is directing $20 million toward multistate highway data-sharing projects.
- The program can cover 100% of eligible project costs, with no nonfederal match required.
- Funding priorities include work zone safety, freight bottlenecks, congestion, and emergency response.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is directing $20 million to launch the Great American Digital Corridors (GADC) Program, which will fund projects to improve highway safety data sharing across multiple states. The department, through its Office of Research and Technology (OST-R), is making funding available for projects that establish public data feeds along multistate highway corridors.
The program will support real-time data integration to improve road safety and transportation efficiency. Eligible projects will focus on four priority areas:
- Work zone safety and operations
- Congestion reduction and traffic flow
- Freight bottleneck mitigation
- Emergency response coordination
There is no required nonfederal funding match for the FY 2026 program. Federal funding may cover 100% of a project's total cost.
The Notice of Funding Opportunity outlines application requirements. Applications are due within 45 days of the notice's publication, though DOT encourages eligible applicants to submit projects as soon as possible. The department expects to announce award selections in early 2027.
DOT will host a webinar about the program on November 23, from noon to 1 p.m. EST.
What this means for the trucking industry
The program could give fleets and freight operators access to more consistent, timely information about highway conditions across state lines. Better coordination around work zones, congestion, and freight bottlenecks could help carriers anticipate delays and make more informed routing decisions.