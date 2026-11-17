There is no required nonfederal funding match for the FY 2026 program. Federal funding may cover 100% of a project's total cost.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity outlines application requirements. Applications are due within 45 days of the notice's publication, though DOT encourages eligible applicants to submit projects as soon as possible. The department expects to announce award selections in early 2027.

DOT will host a webinar about the program on November 23, from noon to 1 p.m. EST.

What this means for the trucking industry

The program could give fleets and freight operators access to more consistent, timely information about highway conditions across state lines. Better coordination around work zones, congestion, and freight bottlenecks could help carriers anticipate delays and make more informed routing decisions.