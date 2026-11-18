ATA’s recommendations are intended to build on those enforcement efforts and address both existing fraud methods and emerging threats. The six recommendations include:

Automate electronic record checks: Use automated reviews to flag potential fraud indicators, including out-of-sequence file numbers, impossible distances, and manipulated driver information. Human reviewers would examine flagged records.

Use automated reviews to flag potential fraud indicators, including out-of-sequence file numbers, impossible distances, and manipulated driver information. Human reviewers would examine flagged records. Verify ELD providers’ U.S. presence: Require companies registering ELDs to establish a verified U.S. footprint so regulators and law enforcement can hold providers accountable.

Require companies registering ELDs to establish a verified U.S. footprint so regulators and law enforcement can hold providers accountable. Strengthen fraud investigations: Establish formal procedures for receiving, tracking, and resolving fraud reports, particularly those submitted by law enforcement. ATA also recommends additional FMCSA staffing and funding.

Establish formal procedures for receiving, tracking, and resolving fraud reports, particularly those submitted by law enforcement. ATA also recommends additional FMCSA staffing and funding. Create independent certification: Allow qualified independent organizations to perform specialized technical certification work while FMCSA retains authority over standards, regulatory interpretation, investigations, and enforcement.

Allow qualified independent organizations to perform specialized technical certification work while FMCSA retains authority over standards, regulatory interpretation, investigations, and enforcement. Require ongoing compliance reviews: Subject certified devices to regular life cycle reviews, certification providers to periodic audits, and ELD providers to recurring registration confirmations.

Subject certified devices to regular life cycle reviews, certification providers to periodic audits, and ELD providers to recurring registration confirmations. Update technical requirements: Regularly revise FMCSA standards to address evolving technology, new methods of circumvention, and ambiguities that can complicate enforcement.

ATA’s working group developed the recommendations after the association’s Safety Policy Committee voted in October 2025 to support stronger ELD integrity measures, including third-party certification.

“FMCSA deserves recognition for its proactive efforts to strengthen vetting procedures, enhance oversight, and identify and remove bad actors from the industry, while remaining responsive to concerns raised by legitimate industry stakeholders,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “Those efforts have created important momentum. ATA’s recommendations provide a roadmap to continue that progress by making fraud harder to commit and easier to detect and shut down. A strong, sustainable certification system will protect responsible carriers, support law enforcement, and, most importantly, make our highways safer.”

What this means for the trucking industry

Stronger ELD oversight could help protect carriers that comply with hours-of-service requirements from competitors using manipulated devices to gain an unfair advantage. More consistent fraud detection and independent certification could also give fleets greater confidence in the devices they use to document driver activity.