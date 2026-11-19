“I’m a little less confident that we’re going to close the gap to truckload pricing because […] I don’t know what truckload pricing is going to do,” Field said. “It feels like it will continue to climb from here. But we don’t know that for sure.”

Werner eyes double-digit rate increases as “starting line”

Also talking rate increases and margins—and which fleet isn’t given that overall costs have climbed some 30% since the pandemic—at the Stephens conference were Werner Enterprises executives. Asked by analyst Bascome Majors about a timeline to get Werner’s margins from about 5% into the double digits, CFO Chris Wikoff said he wouldn’t get specific but did point out that leaders of the No. 11 carrier on this year’s FleetOwner 500 think the sector’s upturn only really started in early spring and thus has a long way to run.

Looking to 2027 pricing power, Wikoff said “the setup is really strong” and that Werner has “a starting line of double-digit rate increases, particularly in our one-way business.” On that front, he’s aligned with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings CEO Adam Miller.

Strategically, Werner executives hit a reset button of sorts with their one-way work about a year ago. Wikoff told Stephens attendees the goal was to focus on more favorable lanes and customers while looking to win more expedited and cross-border business. Things got a little tricky in the spring as the market tightened while Werner teams were still wrapping up their adjustments.

“We were in the process of reseating and reloading the fleet with drivers, just in different geographies, and that became challenging to do,” Wikoff said. “As this market tightened, we were a little bit slower off the starting line to participate […] But we are reloading that one-way truckload business, just at a better cost profile, just better overall composition.”

Proof that the pivot is starting to show results came during the third quarter, when revenue per truck per week popped more than 30% from the same period of 2025.

Schneider on dedicated M&A: ‘That playbook still works’

Why change a winning formula?

That was the message from Schneider National CFO Darrell Campbell at the Baird conference. Asked by analyst Dan Moore about possible acquisitions by the No. 6 carrier on the FleetOwner 500, Campbell signaled appetite by first pointing out that Schneider recently lined up another $300 million in possible funding.

Then Campbell noted that Schneider has, in recent years, completed a handful of deals to build its dedicated business to more than 8,000 trucks and annual revenues of about $1.7 billion. The biggest of those, paying more than $420 million for Cowan Systems, was announced nearly two years ago. Campbell didn’t say it’s time for more deals but did say that having $300 million more to draw on signals that, in addition to wanting to strike deals, “we also have the ability.”

Schneider executives are open to acquisitions outside of dedicated, Campbell added, since various disruptive dynamics such as the Montgomery broker liability ruling and the rise of new technologies are changing the math in parts of the market. But dedicated remains high on the shopping list.

“We think that playbook still works,” Campbell said. “If you look at the three acquisitions that we’ve done, they’re bigger today than when we acquired them. And that’s not always the case.”