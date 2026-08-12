Women In Trucking leadership changes as Jennifer Hedrick steps down

The Women In Trucking Association’s (WIT) leadership is evolving as Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, recently stepped down as president and CEO. Hedrick had held the role since January 2023, overseeing the association’s operations, programs, events, and member engagement initiatives.

The WIT Board of Directors will lead the search for the association’s next president and CEO. Lana Nichols, WIT’s VP, will serve as interim president and CEO during the transition.

“It has been a privilege and honor for me to work with this organization, particularly with such a creative and talented team and passionate members and volunteers,” Hedrick said. ”I’m proud of the work we have done to advance the WIT mission and have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity. At this time, I need to focus on family matters, so I am stepping down from this role. I am grateful to have been on this journey and excited for all the continued great things to come for WIT and the community.”

The association said continuity will remain a priority, supported by a staff with nearly 50 years of collective WIT experience, the board of directors, and partner companies.

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleets and industry employers, WIT’s continued focus on connections, recognition, programs, and member engagement provides an existing platform for supporting women across trucking. The eventual selection of a permanent president and CEO could also influence the association’s priorities and how it engages with trucking companies, professionals, and partners.