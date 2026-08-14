Transportation Transitions: Trucking leadership moves span WIT, Teletrac Navman, and Truck Parking Club

Women In Trucking names 16 drivers to 2026 Image Team class

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced the 16 new drivers selected for its Image Team Class of 2026, representing eight companies across the industry. The new members join 18 existing Image Team drivers who serve as the voice of women in trucking through advocacy, mentorship, media interviews, community events, and educational outreach.

“Drivers are the heartbeat of our industry, and WIT’s Image Team highlights how rewarding a career behind the wheel can be,” Lana Nichols, interim president & CEO of WIT, said. “We are excited to showcase women who are passionate about their careers, confident in sharing their stories, and committed to supporting and elevating others across the trucking profession.”

The 2026 class includes drivers with one to 39 years of experience who haul freight ranging from individual packages to horses. Several members also serve as WITney Ambassadors, bringing the organization’s educational trailer to communities nationwide to introduce students, job seekers, and others to trucking careers. Read more…

Teletrac Navman names Pankaj Sharma VP of product management

Teletrac Navman recently appointed Pankaj Sharma as vice president of product management, bringing more than 15 years of experience across SaaS, AI, machine learning, and platform businesses. Sharma joins from Platform Science (Trimble Telematics), where he led AI-powered analytics and safety solutions, expanded ELD offerings, and oversaw product integration following acquisitions.

"Pankaj is a highly accomplished product and technology leader with a track record of driving meaningful revenue growth and bringing innovative, customer-focused solutions to market," Alain Samaha, president & CEO of Teletrac Navman, said. "His experience developing growth-oriented product strategies will be a tremendous asset as we continue evolving our products and delivering value to our customers."

Sharma’s appointment comes as Teletrac Navman expands its product portfolio, including Energy Hub for unified energy-use visibility across mixed-energy fleets. Read more…

Truck Parking Club’s Brent Hutto joins the board of Texas Trucking Association

Truck Parking Club’s Chief Relationship Officer Brent Hutto was recently selected to the board of directors of the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA), where he also chairs the Truck Parking Committee. TXTA represents hundreds of trucking companies in Texas, with its board overseeing the association’s business and advocacy for the public and trucking industry.

"Every parking conversation in this industry eventually becomes a conversation about Texas," Hutto stated. "The freight is here, the drivers are here, and the shortage is here. The Truck Parking Committee's work is a testament to TXTA's commitment to solving it. Serving on the board widens that work to the full set of issues facing trucking in Texas. That is a real responsibility to the carriers and drivers who count on this association, and I do not take it lightly."

Hutto joined Truck Parking Club in 2025 after more than two decades in freight technology and media. Read more…