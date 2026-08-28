Copeland names new presidents for Americas and Europe businesses

Copeland recently appointed Gwen Cheramy as president of its Europe business and Sandro Matic as president of its Americas business. The company said Matic will assume his new role on September 1, while Cheramy will join Copeland as president of Europe on October 1.

Matic will continue leading Europe on an interim basis until Cheramy joins the company. He joined the business in 2011, initially with Emerson, and has held leadership roles spanning sales, operations, product management, and general management. Matic most recently served as president of Europe for Copeland.

Cheramy joins Copeland with more than 20 years of international leadership experience across commercial operations, business management, and strategic planning. Her experience includes responsibility for large, multinational industrial and technology organizations in Europe and global markets.

"Sandro and Gwen are both proven leaders with strong track records of delivering results within our industry,” said Ross B. Shuster, CEO of Copeland. "In their new roles, they will be instrumental in providing leadership to our local colleagues, supporting our customers, and advancing Copeland’s strategic priorities across their respective regions while helping execute our global strategy.”

What this means for the trucking industry

Copeland's regional leadership changes could provide continuity for customers as the company transitions leadership in two major markets. For trucking and commercial vehicle stakeholders that rely on Copeland's technologies and controls solutions, maintaining regional leadership during the transition may help support customer relationships and ongoing business priorities.