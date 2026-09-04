Transportation Transitions: New leaders take roles at SCF, Outpost, and P.S.I.

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund names new executive director

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) recently named Diane Hutsell executive director and director of philanthropy, formalizing her permanent leadership of the nonprofit. Hutsell joined SCF in March 2025 as director of philanthropy and became interim executive director in May 2026.

“I am honored to lead St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and continue serving a community I have quickly come to admire,” Hutsell said. “When illness or injury takes a professional driver off the road, the impact on their family can be immediate. I’ve seen firsthand the difference SCF can make, and I look forward to working with our team and partners to reach even more drivers and families.”

Hutsell brings more than 25 years of experience in philanthropy, nonprofit leadership, community engagement, and senior services to the position. Under Hutsell’s leadership, SCF will continue its financial assistance and health and wellness programs for professional drivers. Read more…

Outpost names Greg Pearson chief investment officer to lead logistics growth

Outpost recently named Greg Pearson chief investment officer, where he will lead the company’s real estate investment strategy, logistics infrastructure acquisitions, and leasing efforts.

“Joining Outpost as CIO is an incredible opportunity—the portfolio the team has already built reflects real discipline and vision, and I’m thrilled to build on that foundation,” Pearson said. “With a career centered on industrial real estate and the last decade in transportation, I see enormous opportunity in sharpening our strategy specifically at the intersection of freight and e-commerce corridors. Put simply, it’s about barbelling the first and final mile in the right geographies. I look forward to working with our team and partners to capture that opportunity together.”

Pearson previously served as managing director at Fortress Investment Group, where he launched its industrial real estate business across North America and Europe. Read more…

P.S.I. hires Carlos Villarreal to lead operations and production growth

Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) recently hired Carlos Villarreal as director of operations, bringing experience in operations management, manufacturing, engineering, and plant leadership.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with his background join our team,” said Jim Sharkey, president of P.S.I. “He’s a perfect fit for our company culture and aligns with our commitment to customer satisfaction and maintaining our reputation for exceeding customer expectations. His experience in operations comes at a perfect time as we grow our capacities for existing products, and design and implement production lines for our new products.”

Villarreal most recently worked at Johnson Controls, where he led a $70 million plant expansion program and oversaw operations for 300 employees, following more than a decade in increasingly responsible roles at Whirlpool Corporation. Read more…