Transportation Transitions: Teletrac Navman, EV Realty, Fuel Transport expand technology leadership

Teletrac Navman appoints Ricardo Buranello as new CEO

Teletrac Navman recently named current CFO and COO Ricardo Buranello as its next CEO, effective October 1. Buranello will succeed Alain Samaha, who will remain CEO through September 30 before continuing on the company’s board of directors.

“Leading Teletrac has been one of the great privileges of my professional life,” Samaha said. “I am proud of what we have done together, and I am equally excited about what lies ahead for Teletrac. Ricardo is the right leader for this moment. His strategic clarity and deep understanding of our business will serve Teletrac, our customers, and our employees well into the future.”

Buranello brings more than two decades of international experience in telematics, IoT, and technology businesses, and will lead Teletrac Navman’s continued development of its cloud-based, AI-powered connected mobility platform. Read more…

EV Realty expands truck charging platform with Henrik Holland as president

EV Realty recently named infrastructure executive Henrik Holland as president to help expand its Powered Properties platform and commercial truck charging business nationally. Holland previously led Prologis Mobility, served as COO of Greenlots, and led Shell’s electric mobility M&A efforts.

“What drew me to EV Realty is the immense opportunity that exists, and how the company is rising to fill the industry need,” Holland said. “Power has become the binding constraint for a widening set of businesses, and very few companies have the power-first siting capabilities, the focus, and the development and technical expertise to do anything about it, let alone to keep a project running once it is built. Patrick and this team have built a company that checks all these boxes, with NGP as the right kind of institutional partner behind it. There is a great deal of work ahead, and this is the team I want to build with.”

Holland will also lead the platform’s expansion into additional fleet sectors, including autonomous vehicle depot infrastructure, as demand for grid-secured power grows. Read more…

Freddy Beltran joins Fuel Transport to lead data and AI strategy

Fuel Transport recently appointed Freddy Beltran as data and AI director to strengthen its capabilities as the company advances its technology transformation. Beltran will work with Sana Chaarani, VP of technology, on data governance, business process mapping, automation, analytics, and AI opportunities.

“What stood out to me about Fuel was the commitment from leadership to treat data and AI as real business capabilities, rather than isolated technology projects,” Beltran said. “Our focus is on building the right foundations, understanding where the opportunities are, and delivering value incrementally. That means using technology where it makes sense to help our teams make better decisions, work more effectively, and ultimately create more value for the business and our customers.”

Beltran brings experience in enterprise and data architecture, AI architecture, and data science to his new role. Read more…