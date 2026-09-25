Transportation Transitions: Truckstop.com, Cargobull, and Teletrac Navman expand leadership

Truckstop.com promotes three leaders to executive roles as freight platform expands

Truckstop.com recently promoted Elyse Nagler to CRO, Sean Dehan to chief operating and strategy officer, and Lynsey Pickenpaugh to VP and general counsel. Nagler previously served as VP of sales, while Dehan was VP of corporate strategy and development, and Pickenpaugh was head of legal.

“Elyse, Sean and Lynsey truly understand Truckstop, our industry, and our customers,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop. “Time and again, they’ve used that knowledge to chart sustainable growth and provide a better experience for our customers. I can’t wait to see where they take Truckstop from here.”

The promotions follow Truckstop’s acquisitions of Denim and Wize Load, more than $3 billion in processed payments through Truckstop Financial, and the completion of its 30 for 30 product update series. Read more…

Cargobull North America names Markus Dechering president and COO

Cargobull North America recently appointed Markus Dechering as president and COO to lead the company’s growth and expansion across North America. Dechering joined Cargobull North America in 2024 as CTO and has helped build the brand through Utility Trailer’s dealer network and strengthen its position in refrigerated transportation.

“Markus has been instrumental in taking Cargobull North America from concept to execution,” said Steve Bennett, president & COO of Utility. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have helped establish a strong foundation for Cargobull. I am confident that under his leadership, Utility and Cargobull will continue to accelerate our growth and strengthen our position in the North American refrigerated transportation market.”

In his new role, Dechering will focus on product development, dealer relationships, customer support, and expanding access to Cargobull refrigeration solutions. Read more…

Teletrac Navman appoints Alan Wiessbrod to lead operations and transformation

Teletrac Navman recently appointed Alan Wiessbrod as SVP of operations and enterprise transformation to support its next phase of growth. Wiessbrod brings more than 20 years of transformation experience across media and technology businesses and will oversee global order management, field services, supply chain, procurement, and sales operations.

“To keep delivering best-in-class for our valued customers across the globe, our operational capabilities need to evolve with their needs,” said Richardo Buranello, CEO of Teletrac Navman. “Alan’s decades of experience leading transformation across several complex and high-pressure sectors make him exceptionally well placed to spearhead this workstream. I look forward to working closely with Alan to deliver an exciting future for our customers, colleagues, and partners.”

Before joining Teletrac Navman, Wiessbrod served as CFO of Recurrent Ventures, where he helped return the company to profitability through portfolio optimization, operating discipline, and resource allocation. Read more…