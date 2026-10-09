Transportation Transitions: NationaLease, Bergen Logistics, and Ascent Global Logistics make leadership changes

Bergen Logistics names Jim Herman president to lead commercial growth

Bergen Logistics, a member of the Elanders Group, recently named Jim Herman as president, where he will oversee sales, marketing, finance, HR, and legal. Herman will initially focus on building and executing an expanded sales and marketing organization while partnering with COO Patrick Ringston, who will continue leading operations.

“Jim brings extensive commercial leadership experience and a strong track record of building high-performing organizations,” said Charles Ickes, CEO of Bergen Logistics. “His experience across logistics, transportation, fulfillment, and e-commerce will be an important asset as we continue to strengthen our commercial organization and enhance our corporate functions.”

Herman brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across contract manufacturing, transportation and fulfillment, and e-commerce logistics. Read more…

Gal Dayan joins Ascent Global Logistics as chief operating officer

Ascent Global Logistics recently appointed Gal Dayan as COO, effective October 1, to lead its global operations organization. Dayan brings more than 26 years of logistics and supply chain experience across transportation.

"Gal brings a rare combination of global operations leadership, deep transportation expertise, and a track record of translating complexity into improved performance," said Rob Walpole, CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. "His experience across modes, geographies, and the broader supply chain is a tremendous addition to our leadership organization. We are excited to have him help Ascent scale with discipline while delivering the speed, flexibility, and service our customers expect."

Dayan most recently served as COO of Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine and previously led global inbound transportation at Apple. Read more…