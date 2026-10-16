Transportation Transitions: ACC Heavy Duty, BrickHouse GPS, and Amerit shift leadership

BrickHouse GPS names CFO to lead fleet telematics acquisitions and financial strategy

BrickHouse GPS recently appointed Liana Bertsch as chief financial officer to lead financial strategy, capital structure, and acquisition finance as the GPS tracking and fleet telematics provider pursues growth following its recapitalization with Grady Bay Capital. Bertsch brings more than 15 years of finance and operations leadership, including experience overseeing $150 million in business exits, accounting for a $500 million acquisition, and acquiring and integrating two companies.

“We are buying companies and taking on their customers, which means the finance seat here is an operating seat rather than a reporting seat,” Todd Morris, founder and CEO of BrickHouse GPS, said. “Liana has spent her career inside businesses figuring out what they can actually afford. That is the same question we answer for fleets that were told telematics came with a three-year commitment attached.”

Bertsch will oversee pricing for the company’s no-contract-required option and longer-term agreements as BrickHouse GPS expands its platform through acquisitions. Read more…

Amerit Fleet Solutions appoints COO with expertise in supply chain and logistics

Amerit Fleet Solutions has appointed Jennifer McKeehan as chief operating officer, bringing executive leadership experience from Fanatics, Walmart, Peloton, and Home Depot. McKeehan has led operations across supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, and customer experience, with a focus on data-driven organizations and technology adoption.

"Fleet uptime is business uptime,” McKeehan said. “Amerit's technicians deliver that every day for customers operating some of the most complex fleets in the country. I'm excited to build on that strength, bringing together our people, technology, and operating expertise to help customers improve performance and keep their businesses moving.”

McKeehan also serves on the boards of the Georgia Institute of Technology and The RealReal. Read more…