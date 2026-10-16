Transportation Transitions: ACC Heavy Duty, BrickHouse GPS, and Amerit shift leadership
Key takeaways
- ACC Heavy Duty’s leadership transition reflects the value of strong OEM relationships and custom-engineered fleet parts.
- BrickHouse GPS is prioritizing acquisition finance as telematics consolidation reshapes the competitive landscape.
- Amerit Fleet Solutions is adding operations expertise to support fleet uptime, technology adoption, and service growth.
ACC Heavy Duty sales director Linda Hou retires after nearly 30 years in trucking
Linda Hou, director of sales for ACC Heavy Duty, retired at the end of September after nearly 30 years in the commercial vehicle industry. Brett Delp succeeds her in the role. Hou joined her family’s American Chrome Company in 1997, returned as president in 2008, and led the business through its 2023 acquisition by Multi Parts Solutions.
“My parents started this company in a garage with a simple idea, which was that if you take care of the customer, everything else follows,” Hou said. “That has held up for more than 40 years. What I will miss is not the work so much as the people. I have had the same conversations with some of these customers for 25 years, and they stopped being accounts a long time ago.”
Under Hou’s leadership, ACC Heavy Duty strengthened its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships and earned a 2026 Daimler Truck North America APEX Award. Delp, who joined the company earlier this year, previously led the launch of ACC Fleet Solutions, which develops custom-engineered replacement parts for fleets facing chronic component failures.
BrickHouse GPS names CFO to lead fleet telematics acquisitions and financial strategy
BrickHouse GPS recently appointed Liana Bertsch as chief financial officer to lead financial strategy, capital structure, and acquisition finance as the GPS tracking and fleet telematics provider pursues growth following its recapitalization with Grady Bay Capital. Bertsch brings more than 15 years of finance and operations leadership, including experience overseeing $150 million in business exits, accounting for a $500 million acquisition, and acquiring and integrating two companies.
“We are buying companies and taking on their customers, which means the finance seat here is an operating seat rather than a reporting seat,” Todd Morris, founder and CEO of BrickHouse GPS, said. “Liana has spent her career inside businesses figuring out what they can actually afford. That is the same question we answer for fleets that were told telematics came with a three-year commitment attached.”
Bertsch will oversee pricing for the company’s no-contract-required option and longer-term agreements as BrickHouse GPS expands its platform through acquisitions. Read more…
Amerit Fleet Solutions appoints COO with expertise in supply chain and logistics
Amerit Fleet Solutions has appointed Jennifer McKeehan as chief operating officer, bringing executive leadership experience from Fanatics, Walmart, Peloton, and Home Depot. McKeehan has led operations across supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, and customer experience, with a focus on data-driven organizations and technology adoption.
"Fleet uptime is business uptime,” McKeehan said. “Amerit's technicians deliver that every day for customers operating some of the most complex fleets in the country. I'm excited to build on that strength, bringing together our people, technology, and operating expertise to help customers improve performance and keep their businesses moving.”
McKeehan also serves on the boards of the Georgia Institute of Technology and The RealReal. Read more…