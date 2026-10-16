ATA names Mark Colson as president and CEO amid trucking industry challenges

State association support, combating the freight recession

“State trucking associations and the dedicated staff that support them are the boots on the ground when it comes to advancing and defending the trucking industry,” Colson said. “It’s been an honor to learn from my fellow state executives, and I’m excited to continue working with them to unleash the full strength of the Federation.

“We are on the verge of a trucking resurgence, but we must keep fighting and advocating as our industry leaders continue to climb out of one of the deepest and longest freight recessions in history,” Colson continued. “We must meet them where they are, listen to their concerns, and do everything we can to help them and their people be successful.”

Trucking industry leaders respond to Colson’s appointment

“Mark has proven during his leadership at Alabama Trucking that he truly cares about truckers, small businesses, and the people he works with,” said Scott Smith, Alabama Trucking chairman and co-founder and CEO of PS Logistics. “The proof is in the results of his leadership. He assembled one of the best teams in the country, grew our membership and broke revenue records year over year for all our entities, and established our political action committee as one of the best and most effective in the state. From cleaning out the bad actors to fighting for lawsuit abuse reform, he took on every major battle that motor carriers are concerned about. Most importantly, he never forgot his roots and always took the opportunity to celebrate the professionals who are the heartbeat of our industry.”

“For more than 90 years, ATA’s mission has been to give trucking a strong voice in the decisions that shape its future,” said Greg Hodgen, ATA chairman and CEO of Groendyke Transport. “Mark will build on that foundation, bringing fresh energy and a clear vision for advancing our industry’s priorities and delivering even greater value for our members.”

“Mark has been a true partner to the carriers in this state, large and small, and I am confident he will take the same values of faith, family, and teamwork to the national stage,” said Daniel Wright, Alabama Trucking immediate past chairman and president of Wright Transportation. “We will be praying for Mark and his family as they prepare for this new chapter, and the leadership team at the Alabama Trucking Association will be working with Mark and our excellent staff on a smooth transition throughout the end of the year. The American Trucking Associations is getting a leader who knows what our industry faces on the ground, and who knows how to get results.”

“Few trucking companies operate within the borders of just one state, which is why the ATA Federation matters so much,” said Chris Maxwell, chairman of TAEC and president and CEO of the Rhode Island Trucking Association. “When bad ideas emerge in one state, they have an impact on motor carriers across the entire country. The partnership between ATA and the state associations is one of our industry’s greatest strengths, and Mark understands firsthand what makes it so powerful.”