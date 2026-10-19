ATRI names Page Siplon president and COO to lead trucking research
Key takeaways
- Page Siplon will join ATRI in November and succeed Rebecca Brewster in February 2027.
- Siplon led TeamOne Logistics for more than a decade, with a focus on trucking workforce and safety issues.
- His background includes state logistics leadership and federal supply chain policy advisory work.
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently selected Page Siplon as its next president and chief operating officer, with his start scheduled for November and his succession to current President Rebecca Brewster planned for February 2027.
ATRI will have Siplon work alongside Brewster during the leadership transition before she retires after more than three decades with the organization.
Siplon most recently served as CEO of TeamOne Logistics for more than a decade. His work focused on trucking workforce challenges, driver recruitment and retention, safety, and motor carrier operations.
Before joining TeamOne, Siplon led logistics and innovation efforts for the State of Georgia as the executive director of the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics. He also led Georgia’s Centers of Innovation program, overseeing six industry sectors, and served as vice chairman of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness.
“I have known Page since his tenure with the Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, and I am excited to have him join the ATRI team and work with me and our staff on the leadership transition,” Rebecca Brewster, ATRI’s current president, said. “Page’s leadership will be vital to carrying ATRI’s research mission forward at a time when trucking faces increasingly complex decisions. In the years ahead, credible independent research will be essential to helping our industry navigate change, improve safety, and make informed decisions.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Siplon’s background in carrier workforce issues, logistics, and public policy could help ATRI connect its research more directly with the operational and strategic decisions facing motor carriers. His experience working across industry and government may also support partnerships that help translate independent research into practical guidance on safety, workforce development, and supply chain challenges.