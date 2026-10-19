ATRI names Page Siplon president and COO to lead trucking research

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently selected Page Siplon as its next president and chief operating officer, with his start scheduled for November and his succession to current President Rebecca Brewster planned for February 2027.

ATRI will have Siplon work alongside Brewster during the leadership transition before she retires after more than three decades with the organization.

Siplon most recently served as CEO of TeamOne Logistics for more than a decade. His work focused on trucking workforce challenges, driver recruitment and retention, safety, and motor carrier operations.