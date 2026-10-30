Transportation Transitions: New appointments shape trucking research, AI, and transportation policy
Key takeaways
- ATRI's new board leadership brings fresh perspectives to trucking research priorities and industry challenges.
- Netradyne's executive hires support growth in AI-powered fleet safety and Physical AI capabilities.
- Atlas Van Lines' advocacy role highlights the importance of reliable military relocation services and industry engagement.
ATRI elects Ruan CEO Ben McLean as board chairman and adds two trucking executives
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has elected Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, as chairman of its board of directors and appointed Ben Banks, president of TCW, and Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer of Werner Enterprises, as new board members. McLean succeeds Derek Leathers, chairman and CEO of Werner Enterprises, who is completing four years as ATRI chair.
“We are excited to have Ben McLean lead the ATRI Board,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president and COO. “His commitment to research excellence and innovation will help drive the Institute forward for years to come. We also want to thank Derek Leathers for his dedicated service as chairman and welcome Ben Banks and Nathan Meisgeier to the board. Their extensive industry experience and insights will be tremendous assets to ATRI as we continue advancing our research mission.”
McLean has served as Ruan’s CEO since 2015 and joined ATRI’s board in 2017. Banks has served on ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee and held leadership roles with trucking industry organizations, while Meisgeier joined Werner in 2005 and oversees several corporate functions, including legal, safety, risk, human resources, and recruiting. Read more…
Netradyne strengthens leadership as AI fleet safety and Physical AI capabilities expand
Netradyne recently appointed Melissa Ribeiro as chief people officer and Brion O’Connor as chief marketing officer to support its global expansion, AI platform development, and growing customer demand. Ribeiro brings more than 25 years of experience in global workforce development and organizational transformation, while O’Connor has 20 years of experience scaling marketing organizations at technology companies.
“Melissa and Brion each bring proven experience scaling technology companies through periods of rapid growth,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO of Netradyne. “Melissa knows how to build a global organization and a culture that people want to be part of. Brion knows our market and how to build a brand that grows with the business. As we expand beyond traditional fleet safety into Physical AI and build intelligence for the physical world, strengthening our brand and global organization is critical to our next stage of growth. Together, they bring the experience and leadership to help us realize that ambition.”
Ribeiro will lead Netradyne’s global people organization, focusing on talent development, leadership capabilities, and company culture. O’Connor will lead global marketing, strengthening the brand and accelerating growth across enterprise and mid-market fleets. Read more…
Atlas Van Lines executive joins national network advocating for military movers
Atlas Van Lines Government Product Manager Bradley Beyer was recently elected to Movers for America's National Ambassador Network, joining 14 moving industry professionals advocating for policies that support military families' relocation services. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Beyer will help strengthen relationships with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and military families.
“It’s an honor to join this distinguished group dedicated to supporting service members’ relocation experiences,” said Beyer. “As the grandson of an Air Force Staff Sergeant, I’m proud to serve military families by working alongside my fellow ambassadors to advocate for meaningful improvements.”
Established in 2026, the network promotes policies to improve military relocations with fewer delays and safer household goods handling. Beyer will draw on his experience supporting military household shipments and Permanent Change of Station relocations in his advocacy role.