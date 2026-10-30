Transportation Transitions: New appointments shape trucking research, AI, and transportation policy

Netradyne strengthens leadership as AI fleet safety and Physical AI capabilities expand

Netradyne recently appointed Melissa Ribeiro as chief people officer and Brion O’Connor as chief marketing officer to support its global expansion, AI platform development, and growing customer demand. Ribeiro brings more than 25 years of experience in global workforce development and organizational transformation, while O’Connor has 20 years of experience scaling marketing organizations at technology companies.

“Melissa and Brion each bring proven experience scaling technology companies through periods of rapid growth,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO of Netradyne. “Melissa knows how to build a global organization and a culture that people want to be part of. Brion knows our market and how to build a brand that grows with the business. As we expand beyond traditional fleet safety into Physical AI and build intelligence for the physical world, strengthening our brand and global organization is critical to our next stage of growth. Together, they bring the experience and leadership to help us realize that ambition.”

Ribeiro will lead Netradyne’s global people organization, focusing on talent development, leadership capabilities, and company culture. O’Connor will lead global marketing, strengthening the brand and accelerating growth across enterprise and mid-market fleets. Read more…

Atlas Van Lines executive joins national network advocating for military movers

Atlas Van Lines Government Product Manager Bradley Beyer was recently elected to Movers for America's National Ambassador Network, joining 14 moving industry professionals advocating for policies that support military families' relocation services. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Beyer will help strengthen relationships with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and military families.

“It’s an honor to join this distinguished group dedicated to supporting service members’ relocation experiences,” said Beyer. “As the grandson of an Air Force Staff Sergeant, I’m proud to serve military families by working alongside my fellow ambassadors to advocate for meaningful improvements.”

Established in 2026, the network promotes policies to improve military relocations with fewer delays and safer household goods handling. Beyer will draw on his experience supporting military household shipments and Permanent Change of Station relocations in his advocacy role.