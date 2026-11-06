Transportation Transitions: Millhouse, Goodyear, and Arizona Trucking Association name new leaders

Goodyear names automotive finance executive Jerome Rouquet as new CFO

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently appointed Jerome Rouquet as chief financial officer, effective December 1, adding an automotive finance executive with experience at Visteon, Tenneco, and Federal-Mogul. Rouquet will report to CEO Mark Stewart and join Goodyear’s senior leadership team, bringing expertise in financial strategy, operational performance, investor relations, and public-company finance.

"This is an important addition to our leadership team," said Stewart. "Jerome combines deep financial expertise with a proven ability to help organizations improve performance and navigate transformation. As we continue building momentum and executing our long-term strategy, his leadership and experience will help position Goodyear for success."

Interim CFO Scott Deakin will remain in the role until Rouquet joins the company and assist with the leadership transition. Read more…

Arizona Trucking Association names Matt Salmon president and CEO

The Arizona Trucking Association (ATA) unanimously approved former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon as its next president and CEO, with Salmon set to begin the role in December 2026. Salmon brings experience leading a national trade association, serving in the U.S. House and Arizona State Senate, and overseeing government affairs at Arizona State University.

“Matt’s experience leading a trade association and working across government gives him valuable insight into the policy and advocacy challenges facing our members,” said Parker Hancock, ATA board chair. “His background will be an asset as ATA continues to build relationships with decision-makers and advance the interests of Arizona’s trucking industry.”

Salmon will lead ATA’s advocacy efforts on issues affecting Arizona carriers, including rising operating costs, insurance pressures, lawsuit abuse, truck parking shortages, infrastructure needs, and regulatory changes. Read more…