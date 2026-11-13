Transportation Transitions: Holman, Zonar, and Nissan appoint executives to lead fleet and automotive operations
Key takeaways
- Holman’s leadership transition puts experienced executives in key roles overseeing North American fleet operations.
- Zonar’s new CEO is prioritizing flexible telematics, configurable solutions, and customer-focused fleet services.
- Nissan’s leadership changes connect product planning, vehicle pricing, and regional sales operations.
Holman reshapes fleet leadership with new president and chief operating officer
Bob White, Holman president of fleet, will retire after more than 37 years with the company, effective at the end of 2026. Effective January 1, 2027, Nick Caller, currently EVP of sales and client relations, will succeed him as president of fleet. Mark Bryan, currently EVP of fleet operations, will become EVP and COO of fleet.
“Bob has made an extraordinary contribution to Holman throughout his 37-year career, helping to shape our fleet business while earning the trust and respect of our people, customers, and industry,” Chris Conroy, CEO of Holman, said. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the lasting impact he has made on our organization. As we look to the future, Nick and Mark bring the experience, perspective, and commitment to our customers and people needed to build on this strong foundation.”
Caller joined Holman in 2019 and led its U.K. fleet business before relocating to the U.S. in 2025, while Bryan has held several senior leadership roles during his 20-year career with the company. Read more…
Zonar names Rob Consoli CEO to expand fleet technology and service offerings
Zonar recently appointed Rob Consoli, its former CRO, as CEO to lead its customer-focused strategy for fleet technology, services, and flexible engagement models. Consoli brings more than 30 years of enterprise technology experience, including executive roles at SAP, OpenText, and I.D. Systems.
“Fleet operators need more than a telematics product,” Michael Morrissey, managing partner, Inverness Graham, said. “They want a partner offering flexible commercial models, solutions that adapt to their changing needs, and clear service commitments that hold Zonar accountable. Rob has the experience and hands-on leadership to make Zonar that partner.”
Since joining Zonar in January 2026, Consoli has focused on strengthening its go-to-market strategy, expanding channel partnerships, and aligning its commercial organization around customer success. Read more…
Nissan reshuffles U.S. leadership across product marketing and regional operations
Nissan recently promoted Matt Ericson, currently regional VP of the Southeast region, to VP of U.S. product marketing and operations, effective December 1. Ericson will oversee new product introductions, planning, execution, vehicle pricing, and incentives, succeeding Jeff Pope, who will retire December 31 after nearly 21 years with Nissan.
"Matt knows our products, our business and, most importantly, how to win with customers," Tiago Castro, SVP of U.S. marketing and sales, said. "His experience across product marketing, operations, and the field gives him a clear view of what customers want, what dealers need, and where the market is going. That combination will help us build a stronger Nissan brand and drive growth."
Mike Falzarano will succeed Ericson as regional vice president of Nissan's Southeast Region, bringing experience in regional sales, aftersales field operations, sales operations, and global sales operations. Ericson will be based in Franklin, Tennessee, and report to Castro, while Falzarano will be based in Atlanta. Read more…