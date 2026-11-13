Transportation Transitions: Holman, Zonar, and Nissan appoint executives to lead fleet and automotive operations

Holman reshapes fleet leadership with new president and chief operating officer

Bob White, Holman president of fleet, will retire after more than 37 years with the company, effective at the end of 2026. Effective January 1, 2027, Nick Caller, currently EVP of sales and client relations, will succeed him as president of fleet. Mark Bryan, currently EVP of fleet operations, will become EVP and COO of fleet.

“Bob has made an extraordinary contribution to Holman throughout his 37-year career, helping to shape our fleet business while earning the trust and respect of our people, customers, and industry,” Chris Conroy, CEO of Holman, said. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the lasting impact he has made on our organization. As we look to the future, Nick and Mark bring the experience, perspective, and commitment to our customers and people needed to build on this strong foundation.”

Caller joined Holman in 2019 and led its U.K. fleet business before relocating to the U.S. in 2025, while Bryan has held several senior leadership roles during his 20-year career with the company. Read more…