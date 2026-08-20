Spot market rates fall more than expected across all major truckload segments
Key takeaways
- Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed spot rates all declined last week as truckload volumes weakened.
- Flatbed rates fell 8 cents, marking the steepest comparable weekly decline since 2008.
- Total broker-posted rates fell by more than 7 cents, reaching their lowest level since early April.
Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed rates dropped more than expected last week, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Historical data shows that flatbed rates haven’t fallen this much in a comparable week since 2008. Meanwhile, refrigerated rates dropped for the first time in a few weeks. The total market broker-posted rate dropped over 7 cents last week, hitting its lowest level since early April.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 7 cents last week. Year over year, rates are up almost 35%. Dry van loads dropped just over 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.25 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 3 cents last week. Rates were about 35% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads fell 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 8 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 41%. Flatbed loads dropped 3%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 7 cents last week, averaging $2.72 per mile.