Spot market rates fall more than expected across all major truckload segments

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 7 cents last week. Year over year, rates are up almost 35%. Dry van loads dropped just over 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.25 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 3 cents last week. Rates were about 35% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads fell 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 8 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 41%. Flatbed loads dropped 3%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 7 cents last week, averaging $2.72 per mile.