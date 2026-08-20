Spot market rates fall more than expected across all major truckload segments

Dry van, reefer, and flatbed spot rates dropped last week, with flatbed posting its steepest comparable decline since 2008.
Aug. 20, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed spot rates all declined last week as truckload volumes weakened.
  • Flatbed rates fell 8 cents, marking the steepest comparable weekly decline since 2008.
  • Total broker-posted rates fell by more than 7 cents, reaching their lowest level since early April.
332758412 | Carolyn Franks | Dreamstime.com
Truckload spot rates fall sharply as dry van, reefer, and flatbed rates decline

Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed rates dropped more than expected last week, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

Historical data shows that flatbed rates haven’t fallen this much in a comparable week since 2008. Meanwhile, refrigerated rates dropped for the first time in a few weeks. The total market broker-posted rate dropped over 7 cents last week, hitting its lowest level since early April.

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 7 cents last week. Year over year, rates are up almost 35%. Dry van loads dropped just over 2%. 

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.25 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 3 cents last week. Rates were about 35% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads fell 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.63 per mile. 

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 8 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 41%. Flatbed loads dropped 3%. 

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 7 cents last week, averaging $2.72 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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