Spot rates ease as seasonal trends outweigh rising fuel costs
Key takeaways
- Dry van rates and volumes showed contrasting trends in the latest weekly data.
- Reefer markets posted a notable shift in both rates and load volumes.
- Flatbed rates and volumes moved lower as seasonal patterns returned.
Spot rates returned to a more seasonal norm last week despite ongoing hikes in fuel prices, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Dry van and flatbed rates both saw normal drops, all things considered. Dry van rates are typically a little higher, but Labor Day falling later than typical this year could be the cause. Refrigerated rates rose only slightly. Fuel prices are less of a deciding factor in spot rates this time of year than earlier this Spring, which is why we’re not seeing any drastic changes. Total spot rates are now at their lowest since early April.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just under 2 cents last week, reaching their lowest level since the beginning of May. Year over year, rates are up about 36%. Dry van loads rose almost 3%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 4 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 1 cent last week. Rates were 34% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose almost 11%, the biggest gain in eight weeks.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates held steady last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 4 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 40%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.70 per mile.