Spot rates ease as seasonal trends outweigh rising fuel costs

Rising fuel prices have had less impact on spot rates as seasonal freight patterns shape the market.
Aug. 27, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Dry van rates and volumes showed contrasting trends in the latest weekly data.
  • Reefer markets posted a notable shift in both rates and load volumes.
  • Flatbed rates and volumes moved lower as seasonal patterns returned.
210548962 | Vitpho | Dreamstime.com
Truck spot rates by equipment type show mixed trends amid rising fuel prices

Spot rates returned to a more seasonal norm last week despite ongoing hikes in fuel prices, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

Dry van and flatbed rates both saw normal drops, all things considered. Dry van rates are typically a little higher, but Labor Day falling later than typical this year could be the cause. Refrigerated rates rose only slightly. Fuel prices are less of a deciding factor in spot rates this time of year than earlier this Spring, which is why we’re not seeing any drastic changes. Total spot rates are now at their lowest since early April.

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just under 2 cents last week, reaching their lowest level since the beginning of May. Year over year, rates are up about 36%. Dry van loads rose almost 3%. 

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 4 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 1 cent last week. Rates were 34% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose almost 11%, the biggest gain in eight weeks.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates held steady last week, averaging $2.63 per mile. 

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 4 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 40%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 2%. 

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.70 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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