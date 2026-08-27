Spot rates ease as seasonal trends outweigh rising fuel costs

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just under 2 cents last week, reaching their lowest level since the beginning of May. Year over year, rates are up about 36%. Dry van loads rose almost 3%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 4 cents last week, averaging $2.21 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 1 cent last week. Rates were 34% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose almost 11%, the biggest gain in eight weeks.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates held steady last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 4 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 40%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.70 per mile.