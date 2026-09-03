Reefer spot rates jump 16 cents as truckload market shows mixed trends

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates are up about 32%. Dry van loads rose again last week by 14.5%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.19 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates jumped almost 16 cents last week. Rates were 32% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose almost 12%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.69 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 1 cent last week, hitting their lowest level since April. Year over year, rates were up approximately 40%. Flatbed loads rose almost 10%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.67 per mile.