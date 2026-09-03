Reefer spot rates jump 16 cents as truckload market shows mixed trends
Key takeaways
- Reefer spot rates posted a sharp weekly increase, standing out among the three major equipment types.
- Dry van rates edged higher, while flatbed rates fell despite stronger load volumes.
- FTR and DAT data show equipment-specific rate trends remain mixed across the spot market.
Total spot rates remained relatively unchanged last week, ticking up a fraction of a cent for the first increase in weeks, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Dry van rates saw a small increase, while flatbed rates moved in the opposite direction. Refrigerated rates, however, saw a sizable increase, which is not typical for this week compared to previous years. But this could be explained by the later Labor Day this year.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates are up about 32%. Dry van loads rose again last week by 14.5%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.19 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates jumped almost 16 cents last week. Rates were 32% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose almost 12%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.69 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just over 1 cent last week, hitting their lowest level since April. Year over year, rates were up approximately 40%. Flatbed loads rose almost 10%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.67 per mile.