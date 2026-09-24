Spot market rates shift as flatbed prices post largest gain since 2008
Key takeaways
- Flatbed spot rates posted an unusual weekly gain, bucking typical seasonal trends.
- Freight volumes increased across all three major equipment types last week.
- Dry van and reefer rates fell.
Flatbed rates rose last week above seasonal expectations, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Based on past data, it’s rare for spot rates to rise during this week. The rise in flatbed rates was the largest since 2008. Dry van and refrigerated rates fell as expected. Because of the spike in flatbed rates, the total market broker-posted rate rose 2 cents last week.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just under 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 45%. Dry van loads rose near 28%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.17 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 6 cents last week, the first decrease in five weeks. Rates were about 49% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads increased 14%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.73 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 5 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up about 42%. Flatbed loads rose almost 30%, to their strongest level in two months.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.60 per mile.