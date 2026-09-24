Spot market rates shift as flatbed prices post largest gain since 2008

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped just under 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 45%. Dry van loads rose near 28%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 3 cents last week, averaging $2.17 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 6 cents last week, the first decrease in five weeks. Rates were about 49% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads increased 14%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.73 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 5 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up about 42%. Flatbed loads rose almost 30%, to their strongest level in two months.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.60 per mile.