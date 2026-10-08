Dry van, reefer, and flatbed rates post stronger seasonal gains

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 8 cents last week to the highest level since July. Year over year, rates were up about 45%. Dry van loads rose almost 11%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 7 cents last week, averaging $2.25 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose 5 cents last week. Rates were over 46% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads increased 3%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.74 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 42%. Flatbed loads dropped 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.