Dry van, reefer, and flatbed rates post stronger seasonal gains
Key takeaways
- Spot rates rose across all three major equipment types despite typical seasonal patterns.
- Dry van rates posted their strongest weekly gain since 2008, with loads also increasing.
- Reefer and flatbed rates gained as freight volumes moved in different directions.
Spot market rates last week proved stronger than typical for this time of year, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
The total market broker-posted rate rose 3 cents last week. Rates rose across all equipment types, including the biggest increase for dry van since 2008 for this week of the year. Refrigerated rates usually drop at this time of year, so the increase is notable. Flatbed rates rose for the third week in a row.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 8 cents last week to the highest level since July. Year over year, rates were up about 45%. Dry van loads rose almost 11%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 7 cents last week, averaging $2.25 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose 5 cents last week. Rates were over 46% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads increased 3%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.74 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 42%. Flatbed loads dropped 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.