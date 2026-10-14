Spot market rates remain firm despite declining freight volumes
Key takeaways
- Spot rates largely stabilized after the previous week's gains, with modest changes across equipment types.
- Dry van and refrigerated rates edged higher, while flatbed rates dipped slightly in FTR's latest report.
- Freight volumes declined across all three equipment types, despite spot rates remaining well above year-ago levels.
Spot rates mostly held steady last week after strong gains the week prior, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
The total market broker-posted rate dropped only a tenth of a cent last week. Dry van and refrigerated rates both rose slightly, while flatbed rates dropped less than a cent. Historically, this week is known for stable rates or for rates that increase or decrease ever so slightly.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose four tenths of a cent. This was the sixth increase for dry van rates in the past seven weeks. Year over year, rates were up almost 49%. Dry van loads dropped near 15%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 1 cent last week. Rates were almost 46% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped close to 12%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.75 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped seven tenths of a cent last week. This was the first drop in four weeks. Year over year, rates were up about 43%. Flatbed loads dropped near 11%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.