Spot market rates remain firm despite declining freight volumes

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose four tenths of a cent. This was the sixth increase for dry van rates in the past seven weeks. Year over year, rates were up almost 49%. Dry van loads dropped near 15%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 1 cent last week. Rates were almost 46% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped close to 12%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.75 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped seven tenths of a cent last week. This was the first drop in four weeks. Year over year, rates were up about 43%. Flatbed loads dropped near 11%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.