Spot rates remain flat for a second week as equipment markets diverge
Key takeaways
- Truckload spot rates held near recent levels for a second week, extending the market's seasonal plateau.
- Dry van and reefer rates softened in FTR data, while flatbed rates edged higher.
- Year-over-year spot rates remained substantially higher across all three equipment types despite mixed load volumes.
Spot rates held steady last week, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
This stalemate of activity is typical for this time of year, but the slight movement that did occur was unexpected. Rates for dry vans and reefers decreased slightly, while flatbed rates barely increased. Typically, dry van and flatbed rates would drop this week, while reefer rates would rise. In addition, the total market broker-posted rate fell by three-tenths of a cent last week.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped less than a cent. Year over year, rates were up near 47%. Dry van loads rose just over 1%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Rates were almost 44% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 3%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.76 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose two tenths of a cent last week. Year over year, rates were up 43%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 4%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.