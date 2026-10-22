Spot rates remain flat for a second week as equipment markets diverge

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped less than a cent. Year over year, rates were up near 47%. Dry van loads rose just over 1%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Rates were almost 44% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 3%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.76 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose two tenths of a cent last week. Year over year, rates were up 43%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.65 per mile.