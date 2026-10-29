Spot rates lose momentum as reefer rates break from seasonal trends
Key takeaways
- Total truck spot rates fell 2.3 cents, but remained 41% higher than the same period last year.
- Reefer spot rates fell despite a seasonal pattern of increases seen over the past four years.
- Dry van rates edged up while reefer and flatbed rates declined, signaling mixed conditions across spot markets.
Spot rates were sluggish this past week after plateauing the week prior, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
After minor decreases over the past two weeks, total spot rates fell slightly more this past week, down 2.3 cents. But rates are still up 41% year over year. Reefer rates dropped this week, when they’ve risen around this time for the past four years. Flatbed rates also decreased, but that was expected seasonally. Dry van rates, however, actually exceeded expectations with a small rise.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 48%. Dry van loads dropped almost 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.24 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 6 cents last week. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped 5%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.73 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads dropped 4%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.