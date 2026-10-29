Spot rates lose momentum as reefer rates break from seasonal trends

Reefer spot rates fall short of seasonal trends as dry van rates exceed expectations.
Oct. 29, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Total truck spot rates fell 2.3 cents, but remained 41% higher than the same period last year.
  • Reefer spot rates fell despite a seasonal pattern of increases seen over the past four years.
  • Dry van rates edged up while reefer and flatbed rates declined, signaling mixed conditions across spot markets.
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Truck spot freight rates decline as dry van, reefer, and flatbed markets shift

Spot rates were sluggish this past week after plateauing the week prior, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

After minor decreases over the past two weeks, total spot rates fell slightly more this past week, down 2.3 cents. But rates are still up 41% year over year. Reefer rates dropped this week, when they’ve risen around this time for the past four years. Flatbed rates also decreased, but that was expected seasonally. Dry van rates, however, actually exceeded expectations with a small rise. 

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 48%. Dry van loads dropped almost 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.24 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 6 cents last week. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped 5%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.73 per mile. 

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads dropped 4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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