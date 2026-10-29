Spot rates lose momentum as reefer rates break from seasonal trends

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up over 48%. Dry van loads dropped almost 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.24 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 6 cents last week. Rates were almost 42% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped 5%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.73 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads dropped 4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.