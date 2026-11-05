Spot rates decline across dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed markets

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 48%. Dry van loads rose 6%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.23 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell 4 cents last week. Rates were over 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.71 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads rose 11%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.61 per mile.