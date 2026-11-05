Spot rates decline across dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed markets
Key takeaways
- Spot rates declined across all three equipment types for the first time since August.
- Year-over-year spot rates remain more than 40% higher across dry van, reefer, and flatbed.
- Load volumes increased across all three equipment types despite weekly rate declines.
Spot rates across all equipment types dropped last week for the first time since August, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
These declines are primarily normal for this time of year, except for flatbed rates. Typically, flatbed rates experience small gains. The total market broker-posted rate dropped 1 cent compared to the previous week. Rates were up 42% year-over-year.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 48%. Dry van loads rose 6%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.23 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates fell 4 cents last week. Rates were over 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 4%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.71 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads rose 11%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.61 per mile.