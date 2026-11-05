Spot rates decline across dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed markets

Dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed spot rates declined weekly, but all three remained well above year-ago levels.
Nov. 5, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Spot rates declined across all three equipment types for the first time since August.
  • Year-over-year spot rates remain more than 40% higher across dry van, reefer, and flatbed.
  • Load volumes increased across all three equipment types despite weekly rate declines.
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Spot rates across all equipment types dropped last week for the first time since August, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

These declines are primarily normal for this time of year, except for flatbed rates. Typically, flatbed rates experience small gains. The total market broker-posted rate dropped 1 cent compared to the previous week. Rates were up 42% year-over-year.

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped 3 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 48%. Dry van loads rose 6%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.23 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell 4 cents last week. Rates were over 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 4%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 3 cents last week, averaging $2.71 per mile. 

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 2 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 42%. Flatbed loads rose 11%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 1 cent last week, averaging $2.61 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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