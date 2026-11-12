Reefer freight demand surges as dry van and flatbed spot rates diverge

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 4 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 49%. Dry van loads rose 6%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 7 cents last week. Rates were over 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 18%, the biggest jump since International Roadcheck back in May.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 9 cents last week, averaging $2.77 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up near 40%. Flatbed loads rose just over 6%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.