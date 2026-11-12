Reefer freight demand surges as dry van and flatbed spot rates diverge
Key takeaways
- Dry van and refrigerated spot rates increased, while flatbed rates experienced a steeper-than-usual decline.
- Refrigerated load volume rose 18%, marking its largest weekly increase since International Roadcheck in May.
- Broker-posted spot rates remain 41% higher year over year despite mixed weekly rate movements.
Dry van and refrigerated rates rose last week, while flatbed rates fell, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
These moves were within seasonal expectations, but the flatbed rate drop was slightly steeper than usual. The total market broker-posted rate dropped almost 2 cents week over week, but rates are still 41% higher than this time last year.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose over 4 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 49%. Dry van loads rose 6%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 6 cents last week, averaging $2.26 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 7 cents last week. Rates were over 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads rose 18%, the biggest jump since International Roadcheck back in May.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 9 cents last week, averaging $2.77 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates dropped almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up near 40%. Flatbed loads rose just over 6%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 2 cents last week, averaging $2.63 per mile.