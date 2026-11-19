Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell less than a cent last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 48%. Dry van loads dropped just over 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.27 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 3 cents last week. Rates were almost 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped almost 2%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.78 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 8 cents last week, the biggest drop since August. Year over year, rates were up almost 39%. Flatbed loads dropped just over 7%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates remained essentially flat at $2.60 per mile.