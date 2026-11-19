Spot rates show mixed trends as Thanksgiving approaches
Key takeaways
- Spot rate trends varied by equipment type as Thanksgiving approached.
- Flatbed rates recorded their largest weekly decline since August.
- Total spot load activity fell just over 6% week over week.
Spot rate changes were mixed last week as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving, according to reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics.
Flatbed rates typically drop this time of year, but last week’s decline was the largest seen since August. This big drop in flatbed rates led to the total market broker-posted rate falling almost 5 cents, also the largest drop since mid-August. Reefer rates increased as expected, and dry van rates dropped slightly as expected. Meanwhile, total load activity fell just over 6% week over week.
Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:
Dry van rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates fell less than a cent last week. Year over year, rates were up almost 48%. Dry van loads dropped just over 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.27 per mile.
Refrigerated rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates rose just over 3 cents last week. Rates were almost 41% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads dropped almost 2%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates rose 5 cents last week, averaging $2.78 per mile.
Flatbed rates and volumes
According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 8 cents last week, the biggest drop since August. Year over year, rates were up almost 39%. Flatbed loads dropped just over 7%.
According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates remained essentially flat at $2.60 per mile.