REVOKE Act targets chameleon carriers through tighter DOT registration rules

A pending legislation could strengthen federal enforcement against chameleon carriers. The REVOKE Act would strengthen enforcement by tightening requirements around registration and giving the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) additional authority to prevent repeat offenders from operating on U.S. roads.

The legislation, introduced by Congressmen Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, and Shomari Figures, D-Alabama, would address carriers that shut down and reopen under different names, ownership structures, or USDOT registration numbers to avoid penalties, enforcement actions, insurance consequences, and public scrutiny.

Chameleon carriers may continue operating with the same trucks, managers, drivers, and addresses while presenting themselves as a new company. The legislation would reinforce the requirement that carriers maintain an active USDOT number to legally operate on American roadways.