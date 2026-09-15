REVOKE Act targets chameleon carriers through tighter DOT registration rules
Key takeaways
- A pending bill, REVOKE Act, would target motor carriers that use new identities to avoid federal enforcement.
- Carriers would need an active USDOT number to legally operate on U.S. roads.
- The legislation would expand authority to inactivate USDOT numbers in certain cases.
A pending legislation could strengthen federal enforcement against chameleon carriers. The REVOKE Act would strengthen enforcement by tightening requirements around registration and giving the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) additional authority to prevent repeat offenders from operating on U.S. roads.
The legislation, introduced by Congressmen Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, and Shomari Figures, D-Alabama, would address carriers that shut down and reopen under different names, ownership structures, or USDOT registration numbers to avoid penalties, enforcement actions, insurance consequences, and public scrutiny.
Chameleon carriers may continue operating with the same trucks, managers, drivers, and addresses while presenting themselves as a new company. The legislation would reinforce the requirement that carriers maintain an active USDOT number to legally operate on American roadways.
The REVOKE Act would:
- Clarify that an active USDOT number can be issued only after registration requirements are met.
- Require carriers to maintain active USDOT registration to legally operate.
- Give the transportation secretary authority to immediately inactivate a USDOT number when registration is invalid.
- Allow inactivation when an individual or employer fails to complete required periodic updates.
“Chameleon carriers evade federal oversight by cycling through new registrations, putting everyone at risk. The trucking industry is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards on America’s highways, which is why we appreciate the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's ongoing efforts to identify and remove bad actors who attempt to circumvent the rules,” said Alex Rosen, American Trucking Associations SVP of legislative affairs. “The REVOKE Act would enhance FMCSA’s enforcement actions by cracking down on carriers seeking to operate under inactive USDOT numbers. ATA applauds Reps. Taylor and Figures for introducing this legislation to strengthen the integrity of our nation’s motor carrier safety framework.”
What this means for the trucking industry
If enacted, the REVOKE Act would make DOT registration status a more direct enforcement tool against carriers attempting to circumvent federal oversight. The changes could also make it harder for a carrier to continue operating after an enforcement action simply by shifting its identity, ownership structure, or registration information.