Rep. Hageman introduces resolution honoring America’s truck drivers
Key takeaways
- National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs September 13–19.
- A Congressional resolution from Congresswoman Harriet Hageman recognizes 3.6 million American truck drivers.
- Hageman has introduced measures addressing licensing, chameleon carriers, and CDL requirements.
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) recently introduced a resolution supporting the designation of September 13-19 as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW). The resolution recognizes the 3.6 million Americans who drive trucks and the role they play in moving freight across the country.
The resolution notes that truck drivers move nearly 70% of all freight in the U.S. It also recognizes the long hours and sacrifices associated with the profession and the role drivers play in maintaining supply chains.
Hageman has made trucking safety a focus of her legislative agenda, including proposals addressing commercial driver license (CDL) management, chameleon carriers, opportunities for younger CDL holders, and English-language proficiency for CDL holders.
“TCA applauds Congresswoman Harriet Hageman for introducing a resolution recognizing America's professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” David Heller, SVP of safety and government affairs for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), said. “Professional truck drivers are essential to our nation's economy, safely delivering the goods that keep families, businesses, hospitals, and communities running. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to safety ensure the strength and resilience of America's supply chain. TCA proudly supports this resolution and thanks Congresswoman Hageman for highlighting the essential contributions of America's professional truck drivers.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The resolution solidifies national recognition of the work of professional truck drivers. Hageman has related proposed legislation on driver qualifications, carrier oversight, and safety. For fleets, the proposed legislation could affect how carriers approach compliance, driver recruitment, and operating standards if the proposed measures advance.