Rep. Hageman introduces resolution honoring America’s truck drivers

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) recently introduced a resolution supporting the designation of September 13-19 as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW). The resolution recognizes the 3.6 million Americans who drive trucks and the role they play in moving freight across the country.

The resolution notes that truck drivers move nearly 70% of all freight in the U.S. It also recognizes the long hours and sacrifices associated with the profession and the role drivers play in maintaining supply chains.

Hageman has made trucking safety a focus of her legislative agenda, including proposals addressing commercial driver license (CDL) management, chameleon carriers, opportunities for younger CDL holders, and English-language proficiency for CDL holders.