DOT seeks comments on renewing transportation drug testing requirements
Key takeaways
- DOT is seeking OMB approval to renew its transportation drug and alcohol testing information collection.
- The proposed renewal covers 2.38 million respondents and 723,484 annual burden hours.
- Comments on the proposed renewal are due January 8.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public comments on its request to renew federal approval for information collection procedures governing transportation workplace drug and alcohol testing programs.
The department is requesting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approval to renew the information collection under OMB Control No. 2105-0529. The requirements are established under 49 CFR Part 40 and the Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991.
The information collection includes 45 reporting and documentation requirements and two official DOT forms:
- DOT Alcohol Testing Form (DOT F 1380): Records employee names, test types, test dates, employers, and test results to document testing and support workplace safety actions.
- DOT Drug and Alcohol Testing Management Information System (MIS) Data Collection Form (DOT F 1385): Collects employer-level information, including reasons for testing and cumulative negative, positive, and refusal results. It does not collect employee-specific data.
DOT estimates the renewed collection will involve 2,383,126 respondents, 6,055,101 responses, and 723,484 hours of annual reporting burden. The estimated annual salary cost associated with the collection is $33.7 million.
The department is seeking feedback on whether the information collection is necessary, whether its estimated burden is accurate, how the quality and clarity of the information could be improved, and how reporting requirements could be reduced without compromising data quality.
Comments must be submitted by January 8 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at Regulations.gov. Comments should identify Docket No. DOT-OST-2026-4192.
What this means for the trucking industry
Motor carriers subject to DOT drug and alcohol testing requirements should pay attention to the renewal and proposed form changes. The MIS data helps federal transportation agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, calculate annual random drug and alcohol testing rates. The comment period gives carriers and other affected employers an opportunity to identify reporting burdens, clarify documentation requirements, and recommend ways to improve the collection process without weakening workplace safety oversight.