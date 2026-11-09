DOT seeks comments on renewing transportation drug testing requirements

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public comments on its request to renew federal approval for information collection procedures governing transportation workplace drug and alcohol testing programs.

The department is requesting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approval to renew the information collection under OMB Control No. 2105-0529. The requirements are established under 49 CFR Part 40 and the Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991.

The information collection includes 45 reporting and documentation requirements and two official DOT forms: