Trucker Bathroom Access Act advances to improve driver restroom access
Key takeaways
- The Trucker Bathroom Access Act cleared the Senate Commerce Committee with bipartisan support.
- The bill would give drivers access to restrooms at businesses where they deliver or pick up cargo.
- Businesses would not have to build new facilities to comply with the proposed requirements.
The Trucker Bathroom Access Act just cleared a key legislative hurdle with approval from the Senate Commerce Committee, advancing bipartisan legislation that would ensure truck drivers can use restroom facilities at businesses where they deliver or pick up cargo. The bill would give drivers the same access as customers or employees without requiring businesses to build new facilities.
The legislation addresses a persistent workplace challenge for professional truck drivers, particularly women, who consistently rank restroom access among their most significant concerns, according to research from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).
The Senate committee's approval follows action on the House companion bill, introduced by Representatives Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania). The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee approved its inclusion in the Build America 250 Act in May.
The legislation would:
- Ensure truck drivers can use restroom facilities while making deliveries or picking up cargo.
- Provide drivers with the same restroom access as customers or employees.
- Avoid requiring businesses to construct new restroom facilities.
The bill's advancement reflects ongoing efforts to address restroom access barriers that affect drivers' working conditions and career experiences.
"Today's committee vote is a breakthrough in our ongoing effort to ensure the basic needs of every professional truck driver are met, and it is due in large part to the women who refused to let this issue be ignored," said Henry Hanscom, the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA’s) chief advocacy and public affairs officer. "ATA's Women In Motion Council made this bill a top priority and carried that message to Capitol Hill time and again, sharing firsthand how the lack of restroom access affects drivers on the job. Their advocacy was backed by hard data from the American Transportation Research Institute, whose research documented how widespread this problem is and how heavily it falls on women behind the wheel. We thank Senators Blunt Rochester and Fischer for their bipartisan leadership, and we look forward to working with them to get this bill to the president's desk."
What this means for the trucking industry
The legislation could address a basic but persistent barrier to working in trucking by making restroom access more predictable during deliveries and pickups. That change may be particularly meaningful for women drivers, who report greater challenges with restroom access, and could help improve the industry's ability to attract and retain a more diverse workforce.