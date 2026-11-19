The Trucker Bathroom Access Act just cleared a key legislative hurdle with approval from the Senate Commerce Committee, advancing bipartisan legislation that would ensure truck drivers can use restroom facilities at businesses where they deliver or pick up cargo. The bill would give drivers the same access as customers or employees without requiring businesses to build new facilities.

The legislation addresses a persistent workplace challenge for professional truck drivers, particularly women, who consistently rank restroom access among their most significant concerns, according to research from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

The Senate committee's approval follows action on the House companion bill, introduced by Representatives Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania). The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee approved its inclusion in the Build America 250 Act in May.