DAF Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
DAF displays electric trucks at its booth at IAA.
Fleet Management>People

Feight, president of DAF, elevated to Paccar executive VP

Will be relocating back to the United States

Paccar Inc. has promoted Preston Feight to executive vice president. He was most recently a Paccar vice president, and also president of DAF Trucks since April 2016.

DAF is the European arm of Paccar, parent company of Peterbilt Motors and Kenworth Trucks

Feight, who has been living in Europe, told Fleet Owner during the IAA Commercial Vehicles show he will be relocating back to the Seattle area. Paccar’s corporate headquarters building is located in Bellevue, WA.

Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner

Preston Feight (right) at the DAF booth during IAA.

In his new role, he will have oversight responsibility for DAF, as well as Paccar Parts.

Harry Wolters has been promoted to the new president of DAF. David Danforth is currently the global general manager for Paccar Parts. 

Feight has held numerous roles with Paccar in his 20 years with the company, including general manager of Kenworth in 2015.

At IAA, DAF displayed a wide variety of trucks, including the LF Electric and CF Electric.

