Menu
8.21.18 Mack RoadLife - Breaking the Mold.jpg
"Killer" Bramer and Raquel Renda share their stories on Mack Trucks Roadlife series.
Fleet Management>People

Mack Trucks highlights successful women in trucking in ‘Breaking the Mold’

With women making up 12% of the workforce, Mack Trucks follows two women on their journey in trucking.

Mack Trucks released its fourth episode of the RoadLife series, available on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video, sharing the stories of two women, Raquel Renda and “Killer” Bramer, and their thriving involvement in the trucking industry.

“I never thought my life would be with trucks,” said Renda, vice president of Fort Worth, Texas-based Renda Environmental, a wastewater residuals management company. “But I fell into it here in Texas, and I’ve been in love ever since.”

Starting her day around 4 a.m. each morning, Renda’s responsibilities include keeping the 24/7 operation running smoothly and addressing whatever urgent issues might pop up. Instead of trying to fit the mold created by men in leadership positions, she has spent her career successfully applying her own style of running the business.

“Gender shouldn’t matter,” Renda said. “It’s all about the integrity of the work being done and the integrity of the person, earning the respect of your coworkers and peers.”

Professional truck driver Bramer, earning her nickname “Killer” from folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie after spending years driving on tour, took a different path to success in the industry by following her dreams from an early age. After graduating as the top student – and the only female – in her driving school class, she bought a truck and spent the next three years learning the ins and outs of the road.

“Being a truck driver is not a 9 to 5 job, and it’s not for everybody,” Bramer said. “I didn’t do it because I knew I was breaking the mold…It’s a lot of hard work. Regardless if I’m a woman or not, it’s a matter of just being a hard worker.”

TAGS: News Fleet Management Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Eric Higgs
Bridgestone Americas names new president of truck, bus, retread tires
Aug 20, 2018
Bobby and Ricky Coffey-Loy
LGBT truckers share tales from the road
Aug 13, 2018
Janice Mulanix
HELP names new regional director
Aug 10, 2018
Jennifer Polli
TRAC CEO Lovetro retires, Polli promoted
Aug 02, 2018