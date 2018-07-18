EPA's reversal on glider kits challenged in court

Environmental groups have asked an appeals court to rule that the Environmental Protection Agency's decision earlier month to lift a cap on the sale of glider kits was unlawful, or issue a stay pending a further review.

Earlier this month, the EPA altered a provision included in the Phase 2 greenhouse gas regulation that capped the sale of glider kits to 300 per manufacturer each year. Scott Pruitt approved the change during his final day as administrator. EPA has said it will not enforce any cap on gliders through at least the end of 2019.

Related: On Pruitt's final day, EPA takes step to allow more glider kits

The Environmental Defense Fund, Center for Biological Diversity, and the Sierra Club filed the challenge on July 17 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The groups claimed EPA’s decision “encourages the production and sale of thousands of super-polluting, heavy-duty diesel freight trucks in violation of the agency’s own Clean Air Act regulations.” The reversal “threatens to undermine decades of progress in combating diesel-exhaust pollution.”

Related: University asks EPA to withdraw study on glider kits

Trucks using glider kits combine a new truck chassis with older engine and transmission. While often used to rebuild vehicles after accidents, they can also be used to avoid emissions regulations.

In response to a question during a media event in California on the same day as the court filing, Stefan Kurschner, a member of the operating committee of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), said the company planned the “live up to the spirit” of the initial GHG rule.

DTNA expanded on Kurschner’s comment in an e-mailed statement, saying it has “long expressed support” for the government to regulate fuel efficiency and carbon emissions of heavy-duty trucks, and “will follow the intent of the 2018 glider restrictions regardless whether the EPA modifies the rules.”

American Trucking Associations (ATA) also expressed opposition to the change.

"ATA continues to staunchly oppose reopening this loophole in the Phase 2 GHG regulation,” Glen Kedzie, vice president, energy and environmental counsel, said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring ongoing developments and working with coalition partners to ensure that all motor carriers and truck and engine manufacturers play by the same rules."

In the court filing, the environmental groups urged the court for a speedy decision, cautioning that a lengthy delay raises the chances of “massive pre-buys” of trucks utilizing gliders kits.

They noted that glider manufacturers did not challenge the GHG rule, and that it was only after executives with Fitzgerald Glider Kits met directly Pruitt that movement for any change began.

The added the rule change would “open the door for every federal agency simply to ignore whichever laws do not conform to its current policy preferences.”