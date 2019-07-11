The electronic logging device (ELD) mandate leveled the playing field, but now that the majority of carriers in the U.S. have ELDs, fleets are taking more and more steps to become productive and safe. Whether your fleet has already implemented and trained staff on ELD technology or you are considering options for migrating your automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) to ELDs by the second ELD Mandate deadline, it is wise to look strategically at how to achieve goals beyond ELD compliance. Learn more with this informative whitepaper from Omnitracs.