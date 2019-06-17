Drivers are among the most valuable assets a fleet has, and attracting and retaining drivers continues to take on greater importance as the industry navigates the driver shortage. Effective, tailored communication can increase driver satisfaction as well as performance. Learn more about engaging, recruiting and retaining a multi-generational and diverse workforce, adjusting training and internal communication based on driver preference, effectively recognizing employees and delivering feedback in a way that’s expected.

